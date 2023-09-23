The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 23, 2023

Dylan Cease hurls gem, Luis Robert Jr. hits 311-foot homer in ninth to lift White Sox

White Sox defeat Red Sox 1-0 in steady rain at Fenway Park

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
BOSTON — Dylan Cease had his best start since Opening Day Saturday, a splendid way for the 2022 Cy Young runnerup to apply a finishing bow on what has been an uneven season.

Lowering his ERA to 4.66 with seven scoreless innings against the Red Sox, Cease struck out 11 batters and issued no walks in a 1-0 win for the White Sox. He gave up seven hits, exiting with no score in a pitching battle with Nick Pivetta played in steady drizzle and rain.

Luis Robert Jr.’s home run in the ninth supplied the game’s only run.

With his fourth strikeout, Cease joined Chris Sale (2013-16) and Ed Walsh (1910-12) as the only Sox pitchers to notch three straight seasons of 200 strikeouts. Cease had 23 swings and misses.

Cease has one more start before calling it quits on 2023. It was the first time since July 7 against the Cardinals that Cease did not walk a batter.

Cease struck out 10, allowed one run on two hits and no walks in six innings against the Astros on Opening Day, receiving a no-decision.

Aaron Bummer pitched out of his own jam in the eighth and Bryan Shaw pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Robert’s shorty does the trick

Robert’s liner into the first row just inside the right field foul pole traveled 311 feet, tied for the shortest homer in the majors this season.

It was Robert’s 38th homer of the season, and it came with two outs against Red Sox righty Josh Winckowski.

Santos’ wrapup

Gregory Santos, who is finishing the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation, said he has dealt with “tightness” for about a month. 

“I really never felt like pain or soreness,” Santos said through translator Billy Russo. “I thought I could pitch through it. It was on and off, it wasn’t consistent. When they did the MRI, they saw there was inflammation.”

Santos, who assumed closer duties and recorded five saves, had his best season in the majors, posting a 3.39 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 66 13 innings. The Sox are projecting him as an important component of their bullpen in 2024.

“I had an excellent season I think,” he said. “The team gave me the chance and I took advantage of it. I did the best I could with that opportunity.

“And I enjoyed every moment, every game, every outing and every day.”

Monday game rescheduled for Thursday

Rain along the East Coast prompted Major League Baseball to reschedule Monday’s game between the Sox and the Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field to Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

As a thank you to fans for their support this season, the Sox are offering $1 tickets to the rescheduled afternoon game as well as free parking. Parking lots and gates open at noon Thursday.

As MLB’s schedule approaches the final week of the regular season, the change was made to accommodate scheduling. The Diamondbacks are in the thick of the National League Wild Card race, and their rained out game against the Yankees Saturday was rescheduled for Monday.

