Catholic Charities Chicago gets $5 million donation from Indianapolis Colts owner

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago will receive a $5 million donation in honor of a longtime Chicago nun.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts and a Lincolnwood native, made the donation for his late cousin, Sister Joyce Dura.

The money will support Catholic Charities’ programs and services, particularly for helping people dealing with food insecurity, according to the organization. The free hot meal program at Catholic Charities headquarters in River North will be renamed the Sister Joyce Dura, O.S.F., Supper Program till 2033.

“I cherish my childhood in Chicago and the wonderful people who make Chicago the great city that it is,” Irsay said in a news release. “Sister Joyce spent a half-century giving back to others, so with this gift I only hope to emulate my dear cousin’s spirit, grace and her commitment to our communities.”

Dura, born in Chicago in 1942, was a member of the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis for nearly 50 years. She entered the convent in 1965 and worked with medical centers throughout Illinois during her career. She died in 2014 at 71.

“We are delighted and honored by the Irsay family’s generosity to us,” said Sally Blount, Catholic Charities’ president and CEO. “Jim and his family’s compassion for those we accompany and serve, combined with their vision for honoring his cousin, Sister Joyce Dura, and her life’s mission — it’s all quite extraordinary.”

