The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Religion News Chicago

Catholic Charities Chicago gets $5 million donation from Indianapolis Colts owner

The donation from Jim Irsay, a Lincolnwood native, is being given in honor of his late cousin, Sister Joyce Dura, a longtime nun in Chicago.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Catholic Charities Chicago gets $5 million donation from Indianapolis Colts owner
Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts and a Lincolnwood native, made a $5 million donation to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago in honor of his late cousin, Sister Joyce Dura.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is a Lincolnwood native.

Provided by Catholic Charities Chicago

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago will receive a $5 million donation in honor of a longtime Chicago nun.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts and a Lincolnwood native, made the donation for his late cousin, Sister Joyce Dura.

The money will support Catholic Charities’ programs and services, particularly for helping people dealing with food insecurity, according to the organization. The free hot meal program at Catholic Charities headquarters in River North will be renamed the Sister Joyce Dura, O.S.F., Supper Program till 2033.

“I cherish my childhood in Chicago and the wonderful people who make Chicago the great city that it is,” Irsay said in a news release. “Sister Joyce spent a half-century giving back to others, so with this gift I only hope to emulate my dear cousin’s spirit, grace and her commitment to our communities.”

Dura, born in Chicago in 1942, was a member of the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis for nearly 50 years. She entered the convent in 1965 and worked with medical centers throughout Illinois during her career. She died in 2014 at 71.

“We are delighted and honored by the Irsay family’s generosity to us,” said Sally Blount, Catholic Charities’ president and CEO. “Jim and his family’s compassion for those we accompany and serve, combined with their vision for honoring his cousin, Sister Joyce Dura, and her life’s mission — it’s all quite extraordinary.”

Next Up In News
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
CTA to begin Red and Purple project’s final stage in Lake View
Prosecutors drop charges against man imprisoned more than 30 years ago for the murders of two 14-year-olds
Imagining injury in order to inflict it
Chicagoans should get to vote on welcoming migrants, alderperson says
Fall colors in Chicago area expected to peak in mid-October, experts say
The Latest
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.’s last hit of 2023 was a home run in a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox Saturday. (AP)
White Sox’ Luis Robert to finish season on IL
All-Star center fielder lands on IL with sprained left knee; White Sox recall OF Tyler Naquin
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
An Amazon worker drives an electric Amazon delivery van by Rivian around the Amazon warehouse on the Far South Side.
Business
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
The complaint is the result of a years-long investigation into Amazon’s businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against the company in its nearly 30-year history.
By Associated Press
 
Construction begins this fall on southbound Red and Purple line tracks between Belmont and Addison.
Transportation
CTA to begin Red and Purple project’s final stage in Lake View
The final phase begins in October with the replacement of northbound tracks between Belmont and Cornelia avenues. Construction goes through 2025.
By David Struett
 
An alleged flying saucer and alien sighting in Wales is rendered in a child’s drawing seen in “Encounters.”
UFO series ‘Encounters’ won’t sway any skeptics
Netflix documentaries offer intermittently interesting info on four alleged sightings but nothing anywhere near proof.
By Richard Roeper
 
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Bears quarterback Justin Fields after a 2022 game.
Bears
NFL power rankings: The Dolphins used to be the Bears. So what changed?
The teams had been nearly identical for decades, but one started checking crucial boxes while the other floundered.
By Jason Lieser
 