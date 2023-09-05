Officer uses OD reversal drug to help 2 migrants outside West Side police station

A Chicago police officer used Narcan to aid two migrants experiencing potential overdoses outside the Harrison District police station.

On Friday night, officers were alerted to two men unresponsive outside the station at 3151 W. Harrison St., according to a police report.

An officer tried to wake them and then administered Narcan injections to both men, the report said.

The men regained consciousness and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police

Officials have not provided further information on the possible overdose.