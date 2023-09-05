The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Officer uses OD reversal drug to help 2 migrants outside West Side police station

An officer tried to wake them and then administered Narcan injections to both men, a police report said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Officer uses OD reversal drug to help 2 migrants outside West Side police station
merlin_27087871.jpg

Scott Stewart, Sun-Times Media Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer used Narcan to aid two migrants experiencing potential overdoses outside the Harrison District police station.

On Friday night, officers were alerted to two men unresponsive outside the station at 3151 W. Harrison St., according to a police report.

An officer tried to wake them and then administered Narcan injections to both men, the report said.

The men regained consciousness and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police

Officials have not provided further information on the possible overdose.

