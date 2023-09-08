The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, September 8, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After noon Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep your eyes open for amazing opportunities that might begin at work or in a work-related culture. A tiny seed of an idea could grow into any kind of success in the future. Believe in yourself. Anything is possible!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a fantastic day to socialize! No matter what you’re doing, and if you have a champagne purse or a beer wallet, get out and socialize! Meet a friend for coffee, lunch or dinner. Meet the gang at Happy Hour. Enjoy fun times! (Great date day!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family discussions might trigger an idea that grows into something fantastic. Therefore, respect what everyone says because you never know where your next winning idea will come from. This is also a great day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a successful day because whatever you dream about, you will do it well because you feel optimistic and mentally ambitious! It’s a great day to make plans. You might also make plans to travel. Take a short trip if you can.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Business and commerce are beautifully favored today. Despite the fact that Mercury is retrograde, you can still build on an old idea and give it new legs because this is the perfect day to “grow” concepts that can yield profits and wealth down the road.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Go for the gold because this is a happy, lucky day for you! It’s the perfect day to nurture big ideas and work for success. Don’t hesitate to be swept away by your optimism because this is a kind of day where good ideas can get a foothold. Travel will especially delight.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a feel-good day for your sign, which is why you are at peace and harmony with others. You’ll be happy to take it easy and relax. You might take stock of your life as a whole to see how you’re doing and how things fit with your real needs. You can make positive changes today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others because you feel generous, expansive and eager for new experiences. You will love taking a trip with someone or exploring something new with friends or groups. Privately, you feel confident about future goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You look like a winner today! People see you as enthusiastic, optimistic and successful, which is why they want to be in your company. Possibly, someone will ask you for a favor or a recommendation. Today you can see how the power of positive thinking changes your attitude about life. It’s true.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the day to travel somewhere because you want to expand your world! If you can’t get outta Dodge, then be a tourist in your own town. Go someplace you’ve never been before to feel the stimulation of new architecture, new faces, new places and a different “feel.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances, as well as shared responsibilities, will go well today because the gods are smiling on you. Expect to come out on top because because you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and expansive today. People are in a positive mood and willing to understand each other, and even help each other. “Hail fellow, well met!” Some days are winning days — and this is one of them.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Pink (1979) shares your birthday. You have strong opinions and are fiercely determined, which is why it’s good that you have excellent communication skills. It’s important to focus on family and service to others this year. Obviously, take care of yourself first. Time for a makeover? Explore classes and new training.

