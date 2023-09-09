The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man found dead at Promontory Point in Hyde Park

Police found the mean in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found dead at Promontory Point in Hyde Park
The limestone seawall at Promontory Point, pictured in May of 2022. A man was found dead at the point on Saturday, police said.

The limestone seawall at Promontory Point, pictured in May of 2022. A man was found dead at the point on Saturday, police said.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Police were conducting a death investigation Saturday morning after a man was found unresponsive on the rocks of Promontory Point in Hyde Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 10:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy was expected to be performed this weekend.

Next Up In News
1 in custody after fatal shooting that also wounded woman in West Pullman
Man shot to death on SW Side
All bets are on: Bally’s temporary Chicago casino opens for business at Medinah Temple
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
2 killed in separate Auburn Gresham shootings
Former Ald. Helen Shiller’s granddaughter seeks OK to open weed shop in Westside Justice Center building
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
1 in custody after fatal shooting that also wounded woman in West Pullman
The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue. A person of interest was being questioned, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man shot to death on SW Side
The attack happened in the 5000 block of West 45th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BEARS_080223_28.JPG
Bears
Bears TE Robert Tonyan questionable for Packers game
He was put on the injury report with a back problem Saturday.
By Patrick Finley
 
People enter Bally’s temporary casino as it opens, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Casinos and Gambling
All bets are on: Bally’s temporary Chicago casino opens for business at Medinah Temple
Gamblers started lining up at 6:30 a.m. to take some of the first spins at the city’s first legal casino, at 600 N. Wabash Ave.
By Allison NoveloMitchell Armentrout, and 1 more
 
Two officers were among four people hurt in a crash Sept. 9, 2023 on the South Side.
Chicago
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Kildare when the striking vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a patrol car responding to a call of service, a witness told police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 