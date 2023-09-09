Man found dead at Promontory Point in Hyde Park

Police were conducting a death investigation Saturday morning after a man was found unresponsive on the rocks of Promontory Point in Hyde Park.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 10:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy was expected to be performed this weekend.
