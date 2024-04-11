City Council panel advances broad plan for ‘security footprint’ around Democratic National Convention

Some South Loop and Near West Side residents might have to adjust their dog-walking and bike-riding routes this summer in the vicinity of the Democratic National Convention — and they’ll definitely have to find another place to fly their drones.

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced an ordinance granting Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and the U.S. Secret Service significant leeway to enforce a still-undefined “security footprint” around the United Center and the west building of McCormick Place during convention events.

Protesters, residents and other onlookers would be prohibited from bringing laptops, large bags, scooters, animals (except for service dogs), unmanned aircraft systems and other items into certain areas closest to convention attendees under the ordinance, which is teed up for a vote by the full City Council next Wednesday.

The restrictions are expected to be implemented in roughly a two-block radius of both the main convention sites, though the Secret Service likely won’t publicly map out the high-security bubble until early July, CPD counter-terrorism Chief Duane DeVries told Council members.

While the restrictions will apply across that radius, DeVries suggested they would be enforced only in a “buffer zone” around barbed-wire fencing closest to the venues, where protests are expected to be most active.

“So if something goes bad, and those protests are pushing up against the fence, we don’t want anybody to get hurt and get crushed against the fence,” DeVries said. “Walking a dog in the neighborhood, you’re not gonna be right against that fencing. Yes, a dog wouldn’t be allowed in that area. But in the neighborhoods, the bike lanes, the scooters, backpacks, people going to work — they will be able to carry all that.”

The list of prohibited items — which CPD officials said was drafted by the Secret Service — also includes “any pointed object(s), including knives of any kind,” tents, folding chairs, balloons, coolers, glass or metal containers, umbrellas with metal tips, sealed packages, tripods, monopods and selfie sticks.

Bags can’t be larger than 18-by-13-by-7 inches. And don’t even think about firearms, ammo, fireworks, laser pointers, stun guns, tasers, pepper spray or toy weapons.

Law enforcement also could bar “any other items” considered “potential safety hazards,” according to the ordinance, which was introduced last month by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Secret Service officials said earlier this week that they’ve begun canvassing “nearby residents and businesses who could be affected by the event’s security plan,” taking down questions and addressing “possible concerns,” the agency said in a statement.

The “general impact map” around the United Center runs from Maypole Avenue south to Van Buren Boulevard, between Leavitt Street and Ashland Avenue.

The possible footprint around McCormick Place is marked from Cullerton Street south to 26th Street, between State Street and the convention center’s east buildings.

The security zone would be in effect Aug. 17 through Aug. 26 — that is, from several days before the convention until after it ends.

That’s one of several “vexing” questions raised by the ordinance, according to Ed Yohnka, communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

“It seems like an extraordinarily long time, and overly expansive,” said Yohnka, who urged officials to clearly define the security zone soon, and to “do a very vigorous job of educating the public on when and where it’ll be covered.”

“There are a range of people who have messages they want to direct at convention participants. They want to be as close as possible to deliver those messages, and if they don’t know what they can do and where — and for residents themselves — that raises all kinds of questions.”

DeVries told Council members “we're not going to stop people from voicing their First Amendment. We will be prepared.”