Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Lawsuit accuses Darien figure skating coach of sexually assaulting minor athlete

The suit also names multiple other people and organizations, including the owner of the figure skating academy where the coach worked, the Darien Park District, and U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Attorney Kelly Olivier (right) alongside attorney Allyson West discusses the details of the lawsuit on behalf of her client against a figure skating coach during a news conference at the Monadnock building at 53 W. Jackson Blvd, Tuesday. West and Olivier are representing a minor that was allegedly raped and inappropriately touched by one of the coaches at a skating facility

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A figure skating coach in southwest suburban Darien raped and inappropriately touched a child athlete several times over two years, a lawsuit filed Monday in Cook County alleges.

In addition to the accused coach, Vearle Klinger, the suit names the owner of the figure skating academy where Klinger worked and the victim attended; two other coaches; the Darien Park District; the Darien Sportsplex; and U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport.

“Our minor client was raped by her ice skating coach, and her parents feel as if they were dropping their child off at the lion's den when they were taking her to practice,” said Allyson West, an attorney with the law firm Hale and Monico.

Klinger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For the child's protection, few details about her are shared in the suit, said Kelly Olivier, the other attorney representing the child and her parents. She was a young minor at the time of the assault and is still underage.

“She was so young, it's not quite clear that she understood what happened to her,” Olivier said. “As she's still a minor, she's still going through it. It's very clear to us she radiates her trauma and she's still processing it.”

The child was allegedly raped once by Klinger in private and then inappropriately touched on several occasions both one-on-one and in front of others. All of the incidents occurred from 2016 to 2018 at the Darien Sportsplex, which is owned and operated by the Darien Park District, according to the lawsuit.

“The family has done everything that they possibly thought to try to protect their daughter at this point,” Olivier said. “They have contacted the police, they've contacted the State's Attorney's Office. This lawsuit is essentially their last resort.”

The parents filed a police report in 2021 in DuPage County. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said in 2022 it would not go forward with charges unless corroborating evidence was provided or if other victims or witnesses came forward, West said.

The suit also accuses multiple people and organizations of negligence, including Mary Alice Antensteiner, the owner of M.A. Figure Skating Academy, where Klinger worked as a jumping coach. The lawsuit alleges Antensteiner did not properly supervise the coach, failed to ensure the safety of the victim and allowed the coach to have unpermitted time alone with the victim.

Antensteiner declined to comment on the suit and said U.S. Figure Skating looked into the allegations two years ago and has since closed their investigation.

Klinger is no longer working for the academy but he is likely still working as a coach, the family’s attorneys said.

The Darien Park District is also accused of failing to keep the Darien Sportsplex safe for athletes and allowing the coach to have unpermitted time alone with the victim.

An attorney for the Park District said the district will not comment on pending litigation.

"The safety of the patrons and staff are of the utmost importance to the Darien Park District," the attorney said. "The Park District has only recently been made aware of the lawsuit and will be reviewing the allegations."

The parents also filed a complaint against Klinger and M.A. Figure Skating Academy with U.S. Figure Skating and the U.S. Center for SafeSport last year. An investigation has yet to be concluded, according to the family’s attorneys.

U.S. Figure Skating is also named in the suit for allegedly failing to uphold its own policies for preventing abuse and keeping athletes safe. The governing body certifies coaches and clubs and requires members to follow certain guidelines, including undergoing sexual abuse prevention training.

The two other coaches named in the suit could not immediately be reached for comment. U.S. Figure Skating did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This suit is not the first time a sports governing body has been implicated in a sexual abuse case. In 2021, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee settled a $380 million suit involving hundreds of athletes who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar.

Morcilla tacos at Taqueria Chingon
Taste
Field Museum’s “Blood Apetit” partnership with local restaurants shines light on misunderstood ingredient
About 10 restaurants will be showcasing blood as an ingredient in featured dishes in collaboration with the Field Museum from Feb. 19 to March 8.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
A letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service uses his master key as he delivers mail in the 3800 block of South Wabash Avenue on the South Side.
Crime
Burbank man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for trying to steal mail with counterfeit postal key
Dennis Maddox, 44, was arrested April 26, 2023, and charged with possessing a counterfeit postal key, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Simeon's Rashad McKinnie (4) shoots around Lane's Dalton Scantlebury (13).
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Niles West’s Joey Pantazis (23) reacts during the game against Niles North.
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 168: Overlooked star players and successful teams
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen give their Two Takes and then take a look at several teams and players putting up big numbers and big win totals that haven’t received much attention so far this season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Brother Rice’s Marcos Gonzales (3) passes the ball against Marist’s Marquis Vance (25).
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Brother Rice’s roll, Curie’s consistency, Bolingbrook’s challenge
Brother Rice coach Conte Stamas is a runaway success and a look at Curie’s amazing dependability and Bolingbrook’s difficult road to Champaign.
By Joe Henricksen
 