Monday, February 19, 2024

Chicago teen arrested, 8 others sought in thefts of luxury vehicles in Wisconsin

Nine luxury vehicles were stolen from a Land Rover dealership near Milwaukee on Sunday, authorities say. After a pursuit, a teen was arrested, but eight others are still at large. Some vehicles have been recovered.

By  Staff Report
   
Police_Lights.png

police lights file photo

File photo

A Chicago teen is in custody in Wisconsin following the theft of nine luxury vehicles from a Land Rover dealership that led to a police chase Sunday near Milwaukee.

The vehicles were stolen around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Waukesha police. A separate law enforcement agency pursued the vehicles and arrested the 17-year-old, who has not yet been formally charged.

Some of the stolen vehicles have already been found, but Waukesha Capt. Dan Baumann said eight of the nine people who allegedly participated in the theft are still at large.

That group is believed to be from Chicago and the surrounding area and is known to law enforcement in northern Illinois, Baumann said.

