The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Sports Bears

Keenan Allen’s ‘infectious’ work ethic a boon to Bears

“He’s a laid-back guy, but when the lights come on, he produces,” said Gerald Everett, the Bears’ newly signed tight end who played the last two seasons with Allen with the Chargers. “People feed off that. We fed off that.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Keenan Allen’s ‘infectious’ work ethic a boon to Bears
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen (13, being tackled by Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson) had eight receptions for 69 yards in the Chargers’ 30-13 victory over the Bears at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 29 last season.

Ronald Martinez, Getty

The Bears’ trade for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen has elicited an enthusiastic response to rival some of the Bears’ biggest trades in recent years — Jay Cutler in 2009, Brandon Marshall in 2012 and Khalil Mack in 2018.

And not just from fans. Tight end Gerald Everett, a teammate of Allen’s the last two seasons with the Chargers, who signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Bears in free agency, is happy to be rejoining Allen in Chicago.

“Excited. Excited,” Everett said when asked his reaction to the news of the trade. “He was one of the first guys that I actually intertwined with when I joined the Chargers in 2022. It’s good to make this transition with a familiar face.”

Allen is coming off another Pro Bowl season with the Chargers, with 108 receptions for 1,248 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games before missing the final four games with a shoulder injury. His 95.6 yards per game was fifth in the NFL last season.

“He’s a craftsman,” Everett said of Allen. "He’s very consistent, just how he approaches the practice field every day. He’s a laid-back guy, but when the lights come on, he produces. It’s infectious. People feed off that and the Chargers, we fed off that. Watching him when I was with the Rams (in 2017-20), [they] always fed off Keenan. I don’t see that changing here, even with DJ [Moore.].”

Everett himself has been a model of consistency with the Rams, Seahawks and Chargers. He had 51 receptions for 411 yards and three touchdowns with the Chargers in 2023. He’ll play a complementary role as the move tight end, replacing Robert Tonyan.

He’s familiar with new Bears coordinator Shane Waldron and his offense. Waldron was Everett’s tight ends coach in 2017 with the Rams and the passing game coordinator in 2018-20, and the offensive coordinator with the Seahawks when Everett was there in 2021.

“I think [the Bears are] gonna get what they bargained for,” Everett said. “It’s gonna be a good situation. We’re gonna have a lot of production. We’re gonna have a lot of cohesion in our room. The sky’s the limit for us — especially with Shane calling the plays.”

Next Up In News
National Association of Realtors to pay $418M, settling lawsuit over agent commissions
Top cop, prosecutor at a loss to explain why felon was freed day before allegedly killing boy, stabbing mom
Nearly all of state’s attorney hopeful Eileen O’Neill Burke’s big funders are white men
Picture Chicago: 16 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Migrant evictions to begin Sunday; families in shelters get a reprieve
Val Gray Ward, founder of Kuumba Theatre Workshop, pioneering Black theater company in Chicago, dead at 91
The Latest
Former Republican President Donald Trump (left) speaks at a campaign rally in Rome Ga., last week; Then-mayoral candidate Paul Vallas (right) talks to reporters at at a campaign event on Election Day 2023.
Columnists
Paul Vallas calls Donald Trump’s mockery of stuttering ‘dehumanizing’ — Vallas’ mother has stronger words
What does former mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, who battled a serious childhood stutter, have to say about Donald Trump’s “B-B-B-Biden” ridicule at a political rally last weekend? “Call my mother,” Vallas advised.
By Michael Sneed
 
PELAYO-031424-11.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago author Cynthia Pelayo’s new novel tells the ghost stories of the city’s past
Inspired by real-life historical events and tragedies throughout the city, “Forgotten Sisters” arrives March 19.
By Ambar Colón
 
Chicago homelessness
La Voz Chicago
Votantes decidirán sobre pregunta en la boleta acerca de impuesto en compras de viviendas millonarias
La decisión de la Corte Suprema de Illinois concretiza el referéndum en la boleta electoral, que pregunta si la Ciudad de Chicago debería aumentar un impuesto sobre la venta de propiedades de lujo para recaudar ingresos para enfrentar la falta de vivienda.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
Medicare enrollment form
Starting Over
Medicare paid over $8,000 for supplies ordered under my name. Nobody can tell me why
Open bills you receive in the mail, read them and report any discrepancies to Medicare and other health partners, Mary Mitchell writes.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Justin Fields
Bears
Bears’ plans for dealing with Justin Fields remain cloudy
The NFL’s quarterback market isn’t quite what GM Ryan Poles expected.
By Scoop Jackson
 