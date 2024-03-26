The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Blommer Chocolate Factory site could have a sweet future

Luckily, City Hall seems to have the will, and perhaps some leverage, to work with the chocolatier to properly redevelop the River West site.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
The front of the Blommer Chocolate Factory building.

The Blommer Chocolate Factory site in River West.

Sun-Times file

Chicagoans rightfully lament the planned loss of the Blommer Chocolate factory, an icon that has made the River West neighborhood smell oh-so-sweet for 85 years.

The end of at least 250 jobs accompanying the factory's closing in May is the big thing as the company chooses to invest $100 million in plants in East Greenville, Pennsylvania; Union City, California; and Campbellford, Ontario — but not here. Blommer says the 600 W. Kinzie St., factory is too aged and outmoded.

"The location and age of the Chicago facility coupled with increasing repair and maintenance of the building and equipment has elevated operating costs and created production reliability issues,” Blommer said in a statement.

But Chicagoans should get something good out of the deal: Redeveloping the Blommer site in a way that benefits the city. And City Hall seems to have the desire — and maybe a bit of leverage — to make sure that happens.

Blommer has received $5.8 million in subsidies, collected since 2004 from the tax increment finance district in which the factory sits. The public assistance helped Blommer make $40 million of improvements to the factory.

A city spokesperson said Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration met with Blommer officials before the closing was announced and is reviewing the TIF agreement in light of the closure.

Meanwhile, a statement from the city's Department of Planning says the Blommer site is "an opportunity to continue with the mixed-use transformation and long-term infrastructure improvements of this part of downtown."

That's good to hear. And the spot does have a lot going for it, being located near CTA, Metra, the Chicago River and many of the newer developments that have come to River West.

And Blommer isn't totally leaving Chicago. The company said it will build offices and a research and development lab in Merchandise Mart.

If Blommer and the city can work together, it could result in a pretty sweet deal for the factory site.

