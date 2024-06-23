Horoscope for Sunday, June 23, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10 to 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

By nature, you’re independent and today you feel this especially so. This is why your dealings with parents, bosses and authority figures will be a tad feisty! Others will notice this, which might bolster your stance and determination to get your way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Try to do something different today. Change your Sunday routine. If you can, take a short trip this will please you because you want a change of scenery and some fresh stimulation. Nevertheless, interruptions and unexpected events might occur in your travels today. Stay tuned.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Make friends with your bank account today, because something unexpected might affect your assets, your bank accounts or something to do with shared property. Possibly, someone will give you a gift? Or you might receive a favor or some kind of boon. Fingers crossed!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be accommodating with others and be prepared to go more than halfway because for most of this day, the moon is opposite your sign. Meanwhile, very likely, a friend or partner will surprise you in some way. This could be an unexpected suggestion or an introduction to someone unusual?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something might interrupt your work routine. Unfortunately, this could be technological or computer glitches, power outages, staff shortages or something else you didn’t want to happen. However, it could be a pleasant surprise. (Pet owners should be vigilant.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Love at first sight might occur today. You might also get a surprise invitation to a social event or something to do with sports or kids’ activities. Admittedly, it also might be a cancellation to a social occasion. This is definitely a day (and evening) with romantic promise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your home routine might be interrupted today. Because of this, it might be wise to stock the fridge or have good food and drink on hand because surprise company might drop by. (You’re high visibility right now, and people admire you, which could mean you’re entertaining this evening.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a restless, fast-paced day. Short trips, visits and conversations with siblings and neighbors might take place. You might take a course or learn something new. However, your day will be interrupted with something unexpected. Therefore, give yourself wiggle room to deal with this surprise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions today because something unexpected might happen. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Moneymaking ideas might occur to you. Who knows?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you crave emotional excitement, which is why you will seek out people who are different and stimulating. Or you might impulsively take a short trip? You might also be attracted to groups who advocate change for the better. You’re eager for something to happen!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a restless day because you have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Something unexpected might occur; or you might have some genius like ideas? This evening will be sociable and romantic. (Expect some fun times later.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today. Or perhaps you will meet someone who is a real character or someone who is unusual in some way. You might also be attracted to some kind of group activity that advocates change. By evening, things are quiet.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Francis McDormand (1957) shares your birthday today. You are loving and sensitive and want to make the world a better place. You have a strong interest in people and situations around you. You will help someone if you can. This is a year of fresh beginnings and major changes. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities!

