Sunday, June 23, 2024
The Bean reopens following months of construction

The city began construction on Grainger Plaza in August 2023, limiting access to the popular sculpture in Millennium Park.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
People walk around the Bean on a sunny day.

Anish Kapoor, creator of Cloud Gate, aka the Bean takes a selfie in front of the famous sculpture in Millennium Park, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago’s famous Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as the Bean, reopened to the public Sunday after nearly a year of construction.

The city began construction on Grainger Plaza, which surrounds the sculpture at 201 E. Randolph St., in August 2023.

The project included a rebuild of the plaza podium, adding new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement and a waterproofing system, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Though construction was initially set to end in the spring, DCASE announced Sunday the plaza had officially reopened.

The plaza is still undergoing some landscaping improvements, but that work will not impact access to Cloud Gate, city officials said.

The plaza has opened just in time for Millennium Park’s 20th anniversary celebration, set to take place across the park July 18-21.

