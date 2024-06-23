The Bean reopens following months of construction

Chicago’s famous Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as the Bean, reopened to the public Sunday after nearly a year of construction.

The city began construction on Grainger Plaza, which surrounds the sculpture at 201 E. Randolph St., in August 2023.

The project included a rebuild of the plaza podium, adding new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement and a waterproofing system, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Though construction was initially set to end in the spring, DCASE announced Sunday the plaza had officially reopened.

The plaza is still undergoing some landscaping improvements, but that work will not impact access to Cloud Gate, city officials said.

The plaza has opened just in time for Millennium Park’s 20th anniversary celebration, set to take place across the park July 18-21.

