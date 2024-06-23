The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Red Stars Sports Soccer

Red Stars defender Sam Staab relishes first appearances for national team

Despite her résumé that includes a 2021 NWSL title and a 2023 NWSL Best XI First Team nod, Staab, 27, never got a chance to take the field for the U.S. women’s national team until earlier this month.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Red Stars defender Sam Staab relishes first appearances for national team
Sam Staab was acquired over the offseason from Washington.

Sam Staab was acquired over the offseason from Washington.

Courtesy of the Red Stars

Because of her durability and ability, Red Stars central defender Sam Staab has built a strong reputation around the NWSL. The Red Stars valued her so much they traded the third overall pick in this year’s draft to the Washington Spirit to acquire her, and then signed her to a three-year contract extension to anchor a team in transition.

With Staab, the Red Stars knew what they were getting: a skilled left-footed defender who practically never leaves the field. Three times in her career, Staab has played every minute of her team’s regular-season matches, and is on pace to do the same entering the Red Stars’ game Sunday at the North Carolina Courage.

But despite her résumé that includes a 2021 NWSL title and a 2023 NWSL Best XI First Team nod, Staab, 27, never got a chance to take the field for the U.S. women’s national team until earlier this month when she participated in a USWNT camp and subsequently played twice against South Korea. In her June 1 debut, Staab played 30 minutes. Then true to form, Staab played all 90 three days later.

“It was really exciting,” Staab said. “I was just really happy. I’m obviously not new in this league, so you never really know what coaches are looking for. I was really excited to be given an opportunity. To be able to play was just another thing. I’m just really grateful and really happy for the opportunity.”

Under new coach Emma Hayes, perhaps overlooked players such as Staab can emerge for the national team with a new set of eyes picking the squad. Hayes, who coached the Red Stars from 2008-10, spent 12 wildly successful seasons at Chelsea and an ocean away from the U.S. soccer scene.

Staab, however, said she doesn’t know how Hayes is scouting the player pool, considered one of the deepest in the world. She’s just staying focused on playing her best for the Red Stars and seeing where that takes her.

“If people play well, people are going to notice,” Staab said. “Whether that’s other coaches, coaches with the national team or fans . . . I don’t really know what their scouting process is going to be. I would hope that whoever’s playing well at that time is getting looks and getting chances.

“I’m happy to have gotten a chance from them and done what they potentially would want to see from someone in my position. Speaking from my own experience, that was exciting for me to get an opportunity because I haven’t yet before.”

Staab was philosophical about her wait to play for the USWNT. There were days when it inspired her, but also times when it was challenging to handle.

Due to when she got her chance in her career, however, Staab felt more prepared to take advantage of the opportunity.

“It obviously ebbs and flows,” Staab said. “I would hope to say that it was more driving me, but there’s obviously days where it’s frustrating. Honestly, everything happens as it should, and it doesn’t always go as planned, but it happens when it should.”

Next Up In Sports
The Athletics' Mason Miller: A sight of relief
Blackhawks offseason preview: Another busy draft, active free-agency window lie ahead
High school coach teaching the game of fishing at another level
Will Bears cross the nine this season?
With Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark and Sky vs. Fever, WNBA has burgeoning rivalry
Jameson Taillon's command leads to 10-strikeout performance against Mets
The Latest
A broken heart covered with an adhesive bandage.
Someone in Chicago
How do I get over anger after losing friends to suicide?
The challenge is to understand what our loved ones went through while not letting those dark thoughts consume us through our grieving journey.
By Ismael Pérez
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-19 at 11.33.23 PM.png
Bears
Will Bears cross the nine this season?
Bet on it: Jay Kornegay is at least one Vegas handicapper who thinks the Bears will be hard-pressed to finish with a winning record
By Rob Miech
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A DJ was kind when I was a weird fan, and years later I'd like to thank him
The local radio host had many phone chats with the adoring teenager and even spun records at her Sweet Sixteen party.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Refugees and their families live in makeshift shelters at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Immigration
Churches, nonprofits house refugees amid shelter crunch in Toronto
As Chicago dealt with a shortage of shelter beds, Toronto was also managing a shelter crisis amid an increase in people seeking refuge in Canada.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A couple sits on a bench overlooking a park and the Toronto skyline, April 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Immigration
Why we traveled to Toronto to learn about immigration
Canada is known for its friendlier approach to immigration, but it also faces hurdles as record numbers of people are displaced globally.
By Elvia Malagón
 