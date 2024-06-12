Shooting of food vendor on Southeast Side leads to SWAT standoff

A SWAT Team was called to a home on the Southeast Side on Wednesday when two people suspected of shooting a food vendor fled into the residence.

About 7:40 p.m., the 67-year-old food vendor was in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue when he was approached by two males who pulled out handguns and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Both suspects fled into a residence and SWAT was called to the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing story.