The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Sports White Sox

White Sox' farm director finding value in slow start to 2024 for top SS prospect Colson Montgomery

Montgomery’s OPS is more than 100 points lower than his minor league career OPS. “He’s handling it very well,” Paul Janish said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox' farm director finding value in slow start to 2024 for top SS prospect Colson Montgomery
Padres White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox’s Colson Montgomery strikes out during a spring training game against the Padres in Glendale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP)

Ashley Landis/AP Photos

SEATTLE – In spring training, the discussion about prized shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery was about when, not if, he would be called up to the White Sox this season.

Mid-season seemed a good bet. Shortstop Paul DeJong, signed to an inexpensive one-year $1.75 million deal after he struggled the last two seasons, was viewed as a placeholder for Montgomery, the Sox’ top prospect and baseball’s No. 10 per MLB Pipeline.

But Montgomery is batting .222/.335/.373 for Triple-A Charlotte with a .705 OPS after going 0-for-4 Wednesday, an OPS more than 100 points lower than his four-year minor league number. Playing in the hitter-friendly confines of Charlotte’s ballpark, he has one home run in his last 27 games. While plate discipline (see the on-base percentage), is the 6-3, 225-pound Montgomery’s calling card, the Sox were hoping for more production during a healthy season coming off oblique and back issues the last two.

“Offensively, relative to his skill set, he’s off to a little bit of a slow start,” Sox first-year farm director Paul Janish said in a recent conversation with the Sun-Times. “I’m a big fan of the kid. When you’re talking about this kind of player and you’re expecting to see him do these kind of things, you look past the physical skill set. It’s a little bit the mental makeup and ability to endure adversity, which, to be honest this is the first time – and we won’t even call this adversity – but he’s handling it extremely well.”

Often compared to Corey Seager because of his left-handed bat that sprays the ball to all fields and his size, the question hanging over Montgomery since he was drafted 22nd overall in 2021 is whether he will stick at shortstop.

Montgomery has insisted all along it’s his spot. The Sox are saying it is until proven otherwise.

“He’s playing shortstop right now, that’s what he’s going to get the opportunity to do and it’s like anything else, you give somebody the opportunity to do it until they show you that they can’t,” Janish said.

In Cactus League games with the Sox this spring, Montgomery was 3-for-20. Sox infield coach Eddie Rodriguez has worked with him during the last two spring camps.

“He has a really high ceiling,” Rodriguez said. “The thing about his size, the same things were said about A-Rod and Cal [Ripken]. But from what I’ve seen, with the work he does and the passion he has, he can be a major league shortstop.

“He works hard. And he has an idea. He knows himself. It’s just maturity. Play more, get more reps.”

Rodriguez noted that third baseman Bryan Ramos, who came up from Double-A Birmingham for a brief stay with encouraging but mixed results and is now playing next to Montgomery on the left side of Charlotte’s infield, put a valuable experience in his pocket .

“It will be about getting to know the league, understanding what it takes to be a major league shortstop on a daily basis,” Rodriguez said. “He has that aptitude.”

DeJong, meanwhile, has turned himself into a potential trade chip for the 17-51 Sox, an unexpected development after batting .189/.253/.330 with 20 homers between three teams the last three seasons. DeJong was batting .240/.290/.490 with a team-high 13 homers, tied for second with Seager among shortstops.

If DeJong is dealt and Montgomery is held back, Nicky Lopez, Danny Mendick and Lenyn Sosa all have shortstop experience. With his skillset and makeup, though, Montgomery could be close to taking a step forward.

“To be honest, he’s just not on fire right now, which is what he’s been his entire minor-league career,” Janish said. “I don’t know if it’s anything specific, he’s fouling off some of the pitches he typically would hit. He’s not necessarily chasing a ton, it’s just dealing with not being totally locked in, which is OK.

“He’s still a young guy relative to the level. We think a lot of him and we’re going to look back and this will have been a very good piece of the puzzle for him.”

Next Up In News
Residents near Douglass Park offer mixed reactions to Riot Fest's move
3 wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
Secretary of state brings the DMV to the driver
South Korea's Lotte Hotels & Resorts brings its lifestyle-brand hotel to the Loop
Thousands of Xfinity customers without internet service across Chicago
Co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market opens in Rogers Park
The Latest
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Janet Jackson (C) performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago June 13-19: The Mix
Janet Jackson at the United Center, Wilco at the Salt Shed, the return of Chicago SummerDance and Sundays on State are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
The downtown skyline is seen from the rooftop of 1629 S. Prairie Ave. in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2022.
News
Thousands of Xfinity customers without internet service across Chicago
Customers on the North and South sides lost connection Wednesday when a construction crew working for another company accidentally damaged the network, according to Xfinity.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
World Series - Cleveland Indians v Chicago Cubs - Game Five
Cubs
Cubs announce schedule for Ryne Sandberg statue dedication ceremony
The statue is set to be unveiled on the 40th anniversary of the “Sandberg Game.”
By Maddie Lee
 
Outside the Rogers Park co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market during its grand opening.
Small Business
Co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market opens in Rogers Park
The community-owned store offering locally sourced food and products was 10 years in the making, owners said.
By Amy Yee
 
Chicago police officers confront Dexter Reed after pulling over his SUV in Humboldt Park last month.
Police Reform
Push to monitor Chicago police traffic stops under federal court order faces stiff resistance from community groups
Witnesses at federal court hearings worried that including traffic stops in a consent decree originally issued in 2019 to reform the Chicago Police Department would actually slow attempts to curb the controversial practice.
By Tom Schuba
 