First 2024 MLB All-Star voting update reveals Cubs position players have hill to climb

Major League Baseball’s first update on the 2024 All-Star ballot made clear that Cubs position players have a hill to climb.

Fan votes, submitted in two phases, determine the starters for the All-Star Game, which is set to be held on July 16th at Globe Life Field in Arlington. And the initial returns, which MLB announced Monday, haven’t been promising for the Cubs. Considering the prolonged slump the offense has been stuck in, that isn’t particularly surprising.

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger led the team with 352,565 votes at the first checkpoint, which put him at No. 8 among National League outfielders, two slots below the cutoff for a Phase 2 berth. Phase 1 voting ends on June 27.

While the top six outfielders in each league advance, only the top two in every other position group moves on. And the Cubs don’t have another player higher than No. 9 in their respective position groups.

After Bellinger, right-fielder Seiya Suzuki (178,872) was the next-highest vote-getter, putting him at No. 12 among NL outfielders. He was followed by third baseman Christopher Morel (102,119, No. 9), shortstop Dansby Swanson (75,061, No. 9) and second baseman Nico Hoerner (70,789, No. 9).

All-Star pitchers and reserves are decided through player ballots and commissioner’s office selections.

Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, who entered Monday with the third-best ERA (1.89) among qualified pitchers, is on track to earn a bid. Right-hander Javier Assad (2.81), who started for the Cubs on Monday against the Giants and was right behind Imanaga among National League ERA leaders entering the game, could potentially make a push.

Every team gets at least one All-Star selection. Voting is available online at MLB.com/vote .

Gathering doctors’ opinions

The Cubs are still gathering doctors’ opinions on right-hander Ben Brown’s neck injury, looking for a consensus. Brown saw a local specialist on Monday, according to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Brown was diagnosed with a “stress reaction” in his neck but the Cubs were still determining what that would mean for his recovery.

“Not one that was particularly straightforward,” Hoyer said of the injury, “and as a result, just trying to get the best information.”

Right-hander Daniel Palencia, who was hurt in his first appearance with Triple-A Iowa after being activated from the 15-day IL and optioned, is also seeking a definite diagnosis for his injury.

The Cubs aren’t sure whether it’s the same injury, which the Cubs called a right shoulder strain, that landed him on the IL in early May or something new.

Almonte progressing

Cubs reliever Yency Almonte (strained right shoulder) is set to throw a live batting practice session on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, the second live BP of his progression.

If all goes well, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said late last week, the next step will likely be for Almonte to start a rehab assignment. Almonte was among the Cubs’ high-leverage options before he landed on the IL in early May.

