The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 17, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

First 2024 MLB All-Star voting update reveals Cubs position players have hill to climb

Fan votes determine All-Star Game starters.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE First 2024 MLB All-Star voting update reveals Cubs position players have hill to climb
Cody Bellinger

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 16: Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Major League Baseball’s first update on the 2024 All-Star ballot made clear that Cubs position players have a hill to climb.

Fan votes, submitted in two phases, determine the starters for the All-Star Game, which is set to be held on July 16th at Globe Life Field in Arlington. And the initial returns, which MLB announced Monday, haven’t been promising for the Cubs. Considering the prolonged slump the offense has been stuck in, that isn’t particularly surprising.

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger led the team with 352,565 votes at the first checkpoint, which put him at No. 8 among National League outfielders, two slots below the cutoff for a Phase 2 berth. Phase 1 voting ends on June 27.

While the top six outfielders in each league advance, only the top two in every other position group moves on. And the Cubs don’t have another player higher than No. 9 in their respective position groups.

After Bellinger, right-fielder Seiya Suzuki (178,872) was the next-highest vote-getter, putting him at No. 12 among NL outfielders. He was followed by third baseman Christopher Morel (102,119, No. 9), shortstop Dansby Swanson (75,061, No. 9) and second baseman Nico Hoerner (70,789, No. 9).

All-Star pitchers and reserves are decided through player ballots and commissioner’s office selections.

Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, who entered Monday with the third-best ERA (1.89) among qualified pitchers, is on track to earn a bid. Right-hander Javier Assad (2.81), who started for the Cubs on Monday against the Giants and was right behind Imanaga among National League ERA leaders entering the game, could potentially make a push.

Every team gets at least one All-Star selection. Voting is available online at MLB.com/vote.

Gathering doctors’ opinions

The Cubs are still gathering doctors’ opinions on right-hander Ben Brown’s neck injury, looking for a consensus. Brown saw a local specialist on Monday, according to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Brown was diagnosed with a “stress reaction” in his neck but the Cubs were still determining what that would mean for his recovery.

“Not one that was particularly straightforward,” Hoyer said of the injury, “and as a result, just trying to get the best information.”

Right-hander Daniel Palencia, who was hurt in his first appearance with Triple-A Iowa after being activated from the 15-day IL and optioned, is also seeking a definite diagnosis for his injury.

The Cubs aren’t sure whether it’s the same injury, which the Cubs called a right shoulder strain, that landed him on the IL in early May or something new.

Almonte progressing

Cubs reliever Yency Almonte (strained right shoulder) is set to throw a live batting practice session on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, the second live BP of his progression.

If all goes well, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said late last week, the next step will likely be for Almonte to start a rehab assignment. Almonte was among the Cubs’ high-leverage options before he landed on the IL in early May.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs can't hit, but you knew that already
Cubs’ offense dries up in series loss to Cardinals
Kyle Hendricks returns to Cubs’ rotation amid rash of injuries
How Shota Imanaga's comfort with Cubs has resulted in him becoming a stabilizing force
Left fielder Ian Happ delivers late in Cubs' 5-1 win
Cubs' offensive woes continue in 3-0 loss to Cardinals
The Latest
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling looks on as Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a news conference at CPD headquarters on the South Side, Friday, April 12, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Extremism in the Ranks
Efforts to root out Chicago police extremism have 'fallen short’ of Mayor Johnson’s promises, watchdog says
The inspector general’s office urged Johnson to create a task force aimed at “preventing, identifying, and eliminating extremist and anti-government activities and associations within CPD.”
By Tom Schuba  and Dan Mihalopoulos
 
GQGl4wXaAAAnafF.jpg
Man charged with setting Bridgeport fire that killed woman, injured 12-year-old girl
Cordale Nichols, 37, was arrested shortly after he allegedly threw an incendiary device through the window of an apartment early Saturday in the 3100 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Close-up of ShotSpotter technology in Chicago
Letters to the Editor
ShotSpotter saves lives
Sometimes people don’t bother to call 911 after hearing shots. ShotSpotter can lead cops and paramedics directly to victims.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Johnson names chief equity officer, gets moving on reparations
Chicago hasn’t had a chief equity officer since Candace Moore left in December. Her successor, Carla Kupe, could play a fundamental role in determining what reparations look like in Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart arrives at a June 7 screening of the series in Los Angeles.
Movies and TV
'Daily Show' offers tickets for its Chicago shows during Democratic convention
No word yet on who will host or where the Aug. 19-22 episodes will be taped.
By Darel Jevens
 