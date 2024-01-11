Harold Washington Library among city warming sites as temperatures plunge

As temperatures hit below zero over the weekend, the Harold Washington Library opened as a 24/7 city warming center, and migrants currently at the city’s landing zone in the West Loop were moved there.

The lower level of the library will remain open around the clock from Saturday night through Wednesday, when temperature are expected to rise.

Migrants staying on buses at the landing zone at 800 S. Des Plaines St. have been moved to the library at 400 S. State St., according to Mayor Brandon Johnson and Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

But neither office said when they were moved or how many were taken to the library. City officials said as of Friday, 141 migrants were awaiting placement at the landing zone.

The National Weather Service reported extreme cold and a negative 30-degree wind chill on Sunday and issued a wind chill advisory lasting until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents should limit time outside to avoid slippery road conditions and frostbite, the weather service cautioned. The wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in about 30 minutes.

As of Sunday morning, ComEd reported 14 outages in Cook County, three in DuPage County and one in DeKalb County. In Cook County, 82 customers were affected by the outages, according to ComEd.

Within the last 24 hours, 141 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 17 at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. The average delay at both airports was running about 20 minutes.

Other warming sites

The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24/7 to help families and residents find emergency shelter. The center is open as warming site Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outside of Chicago, Cook County runs 24-hour warming centers at the Skokie Courthouse, 5600 Old Orchard Road; Maywood Courthouse, 1500 Maybrook Drive; and Markham Courthouse, 16501 S. Kedzie Ave.

Randolph Court at the Chicago Cultural Center, 77 E. Randolph St., will be open as a warming center 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

On Martin Luther King Day, the park district will have warming centers at these locations.

Also open Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be these regional library locations: Sulzer, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave.; Woodson, 9525 S. Halsted St.; and Legler, 115 S. Pulaski Road.

First snowstorm of the season dumps snow, brings bitter cold

Chicago’s first major winter storm of the year left half a foot of snow in parts of the city before a brutal cold front started moving into the city, promising a subzero regional deep-freeze heading into next week.

By Saturday morning, O’Hare Airport recorded 6.7 inches of snow while 5.8 inches were recorded near Midway Airport, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Peter. But some areas closer to the lakefront only got about two inches.

Far north and west suburbs were hit the hardest, with Bull Valley topping the list at 13.6 inches, Hampshire recording more than 11 inches and Elgin receiving 10.5 inches.

Saturday highs that hovered in the 20s fell to the teens by the afternoon and were expected to plummet overnight. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning, with nightly temperatures hovering in the single digits and wind chills dropping as low as minus 35 degrees.

While forecasters said the storm ended up falling short of being categorized as a “bomb cyclone” — a rapidly intensifying low-pressure storm that typically happens only a few times nationwide every year — Peter stressed the severe cold temperatures will be dangerous.

“Limit time outdoors,” he said. “If you do have to be outdoors, make sure to bundle up and make any preparations to your homes to get ready for those lower temperatures.”

Quinlynn, 6, sleds down Cricket Hill in the Uptown neighborhood after a major snowstorm hit the Chicago area, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The bitter cold front will feel even more bone-chilling, the National Weather Service warned, because of how unseasonably warm it’s been.

“The record / near record warm start to winter is going to make the upcoming cold feel much worse,” the agency said in a social media post. “Chicago hasn’t had a day with a high temperature below freezing since back on Nov 28. Chicago’s never gone this deep into meteorological winter — December-February — without a high below 32.

“The first 43 days of winter in Chicago has been the third-mildest on record, behind only 1890 and 1878, when the temperatures were recorded along the lakefront. The average temp Dec. 1-Jan. 12 this winter has been 37.1 degrees, which is around 7.9 degrees above normal.”

The weather was still causing travel headaches, with 197 flights canceled at O’Hare and 20 more at Midway Airport as of Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Moore shovels the steps of his mother’s Gresham neighborhood home Saturday morning on the South Side. Parts of the city got 6 inches of snow. Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Marcus Moore, a Richton Park resident, ventured into the city Saturday morning to clear snow off his mother’s and aunt’s homes on 87th street in the Gresham neighborhood.

“Gotta make sure to take care of the women in my life,” Moore said.

He said the blizzard was hyped up, but as he stood on the steps bundled up, he noted the dropping temperatures weren’t.

Moore said he didn’t mind the little bit of snow, saying he remembered larger blizzards during his time in the area, but that his daughter made it easier to enjoy.

“I could do with a little snow,” Moore said. “As far as my daughter, she likes the snow so we like playing in the snow. … I guess being in Chicago so long you just end up adapting to it.”

3 dead in separate crashes during overnight snowstorm

As the snow blanketed the Chicago area early Saturday, three people were killed in separate traffic crashes that happened within about an hour of each other on the South Side and in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Just after 2 a.m., a vehicle with four people inside crashed into a tree in Hazel Crest. The driver and a passenger who was ejected were both dead at the scene.

An hour earlier, an SUV crashed into an embankment on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the 75th Street exit, killing one.

Authorities couldn’t immediately say if the brutal weather factored into either crash.

Man dies of cold exposure in Schiller Park

A man died of cold exposure Thursday in northwest suburban Schiller Park, the year’s first cold-related death as the area endures a winter storm ahead of colder temperatures next week.

The 60-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, died about 1 p.m. in the 4600 block of Wesley Terrace, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Schiller Park police and fire officials couldn’t be reached immediately.

Autopsy results released Friday said he died of environmental cold exposure, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Chicago and Cook County warming centers

As snow and cold descend on the Chicago area, the city and Cook County has opened warming centers.

The city’s warming shelters, which are usually available on weekdays, will be open through the weekend, and anyone in need of overnight shelter can speak with staff at the public shelters or call 311, officials said Friday during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open around the clock to help families and residents find emergency shelter. The Department of Family and Support Services said the Garfield center will be open all weekend, and drop-in centers will have expanded hours.

The city’s other warming centers:



Englewood Community Service Center (1140 W. 79th St), 312-747-0200

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center (4314 S. Cottage Grove), 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center (845 W. Wilson Ave.), 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center (8650 S. Commercial Ave.), 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center (4312 W. North Ave.), 312-744-2014

Cook County will open 24-hour warming centers from 3 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Office of the Cook County Board president.

The 24-hour warming centers are at the following locations:



Skokie Courthouse (5600 Old Orchard Road)

Maywood Courthouse (1500 Maybrook Drive)

Markham Courthouse (16501 S. Kedzie Ave.)

Water, snacks and restrooms will be available at the warming centers. Pets are also welcome in cages or carriers, and the county will provide a limited number of crates at each courthouse, according to the release.

Other Cook County warming centers, and their hours, can be found on the county’s website.

Migrants at ‘landing zone’ stuck on buses as snowstorm hits Chicago

As a powerful snowstorm and below-freezing temps bear down on Chicago, migrants facing eviction from shelters next week won’t get booted — though those at the city’s designated “landing zone” for new arrivals remain confined to buses.

The city had planned to evict dozens of migrants who had reached the 60-day limit starting Tuesday, but, citing the extreme cold, officials set back the exit date a week at a news conference Friday.

There are no permanent structures at the “landing zone” at 800 S. Desplaines St., where the city says more than 140 new arrivals are sleeping on CTA buses waiting for placement in city shelters, including 22 minors. Almost all were sheltering inside the buses on Friday, where many have said conditions are crowded and uncomfortable.

“There’s about 60 people on there,” said one migrant from Venezuela Friday, “sleeping on the seats, underneath, everywhere.”

On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker sent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a sweeping letter about the ongoing migrant crisis, urging him to stop drop-offs during a dangerous winter storm.

“While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves,” Pritzker said in the letter. “Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state.”

