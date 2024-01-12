The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Weather News Chicago

Migrants at ‘landing zone’ stuck on buses as snowstorm hits Chicago; Shelter evictions delayed

The city has delayed shelter evictions originally due to begin Tuesday. More than 140 migrants remain in buses at the city’s designated site for new arrivals.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Migrants at ‘landing zone’ stuck on buses as snowstorm hits Chicago; Shelter evictions delayed
A child stands outside, wrapped in a blanket, Wednesday at Chicago’s designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St. in the West Loop.

A child stands outside, wrapped in a blanket, Wednesday at Chicago’s designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St. in the West Loop.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

As a powerful snowstorm and below-freezing temps bear down on Chicago, migrants facing eviction from shelters next week won’t get booted — though those at the city’s designated “landing zone” for new arrivals remain confined to buses.

The city had planned to evict dozens of migrants who had reached the 60-day limit starting Tuesday, but, citing the extreme cold, officials set back the exit date a week at a news conference Friday.

After eviction, migrants will be able to reapply for shelter at the “landing zone” at 800 S. Desplaines St., where more than 140 new arrivals are sleeping on CTA buses waiting for placement in city shelters, including 22 minors, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. 

There are no permanent structures at the site and almost all were sheltering inside the buses, where many have said conditions are crowded and uncomfortable.

“There’s about 60 people on there,” said one migrant from Venezuela Friday, “sleeping on the seats, underneath, everywhere.”

The 30-year-old was standing outside waiting to see if a car would come bringing donations, namely boots.

“My feet are frozen,” he said, pointing to his soaked gym shoes. “I stand out here a while until I can’t stand it, go back in to warm up and then back outside again.”

New arrivals receive some winter clothes from the city, but often many are reliant on volunteers for necessities like shoes, gloves and hats.

Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the lack of necessities at the news conference.

“We want to provide as much care as we possibly can to these families, and we’re doing just that,” he said. But “without the federal government stepping in, this condition is not sustainable.”

The city has received around 40,000 migrants since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing them from the border in August 2022. 

Around 14,600 are currently housed at city shelters, where evictions were set to begin Tuesday, starting with a few dozen migrants and more throughout the rest of the week. 

Those have now been delayed until Monday Jan. 22.

The city did not answer how many eviction notices would come due that day, although it could be as many as several hundred, according to a Sun-Times analysis of city data.

A stay in the city’s eviction policy is exactly what many volunteers have been pushing for, writing letters and circulating other petitions.

Contributing by Mary Norkol.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

How to help migrants coming to Chicago

How to help immigrants coming to Chicago

Newly arrived immigrants in Chicago are in need of basic necessities, the city says. Here is a list of recommended actions from organizations, community groups and legislators in Chicago offering aid:

  • Find out how to support the city’s official partnership with churches — the Unity Initiative — at their website, or support the Faith Community Initiative, an independent effort, at their website.
  • The Chicago Furniture Bank is helping furnish their homes. Request a furniture pickup at their website or donate items to their warehouse at 4801 S. Whipple St. in Brighton Park.
  • New Life Centers, the nonprofit arm of the network of local churches, has taken the lead in welcoming migrants at the city’s designated site for bus arrivals along with city staff. To donate to that effort, as well as support their other efforts, visit the Nuevos Vecinos section of their website.
  • Instituto del Progreso Latino has an Amazon wishlist people can purchase items off of, and Cradles to Crayons’, has a wishlist and a list of locations where items can be dropped off, as does One Warm Coat.
  • Find volunteering opportunities on Chi Welcome, a Facebook page dedicated to helping migrants around Chicago; Neighbors Helping Our New Neighbors, a South Side specific group; and Refugee Community Connection, which is aimed at helping the refugee community more broadly.

Find more information here.

If you are an organization offering assistance to immigrants and would like to be added to this list contact tips@suntimes.com.

Next Up In News
Picture Chicago: 16 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Chicago area expected to see 3-5 more inches of snow after storm’s first round slows morning transit
Pritzker urges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop migrant dropoffs amid winter storm: ‘I plead with you for mercy’
Snow shoveling begins ahead of storm’s second wave
Expensive program to get high-risk teens back in school is off to a slow start
Five liquor stores held up in 2 hours on Northwest Side
The Latest
A Palestinian American woman cries as she joins dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza rally at South Wood and West Taylor streets near the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute, where First Lady Jill Biden was touring the facilities to highlight the importance of research in women’s health, Thursday, Thursday, Jan. 11. The woman asked not to be identified.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 16 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
First Lady Jill Biden toured the University of Illinois Chicago Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute to highlight the importance of research in women’s health, thousands visited Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field, and the “Chicago rat hole” received a lot of attention on social media.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker reacts during a press conference in the Greektown neighborhood, where Pritzker announced that he signed a disaster proclamation and called on the Illinois National Guard to support over 500 migrants who were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Illinois, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Immigration
Pritzker urges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop migrant dropoffs amid winter storm: ‘I plead with you for mercy’
With Chicago temperatures expected to dip to dangerous lows, Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants migrant dropoffs from Texas to stop.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The Blackhawks signed Nick Foligno to a contract extension Friday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign Nick Foligno to 2-year contract extension
The veteran forward will stick around to provide leadership — and some on-ice contributions — with a $4.5 million salary-cap hit.
By Ben Pope
 
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Starting Over
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secrecy points up the stigma of prostate cancer
Even though prostate cancer is more prevalent, men still don’t want to talk about it.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Cars on West Winona Street near North Broadway Street in the Uptown neighborhood are covered with snow Friday morning. during a major snowstorm, Friday morning, Jan. 12, 2024. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning lasting until Saturday at noon was issued for the Chicago area.
Weather
Snow shoveling begins ahead of storm’s second wave
Chicago-area residents worked to dig out from under several inches of heavy, wet snow before the next wave hits the area and temperatures plummet.
By David StruettPhyllis Cha, and 1 more
 