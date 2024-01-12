The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Other Views Commentary Transportation

Hit the accelerator, CTA, on going electric

Diesel buses that were recently purchased by the CTA will continue to emit dangerous greenhouse gases for almost the entire decade of the 2030s, a former transit executive and member of the Climate Reality Project writes.

By  Bruce W. Mainzer
   
SHARE Hit the accelerator, CTA, on going electric
A passenger approaches a blue CTA electric bus while it charges at a charging station at Navy Pier.

A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus charges at a charging station at Navy Pier, Aug. 16, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

For the past two years, the Chicago metro chapter of the Climate Reality Project has been urging the CTA to pursue electrification of its fixed route bus fleet more aggressively. 

Even though the CTA has promised to operate a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, it continues to order new diesel buses. In 2021, CTA signed a contract for 600 new diesel buses, and these buses will continue to be delivered through 2025. CTA buses have an operating lifespan of 14 years, so these new diesel buses will continue to emit dangerous greenhouse gases for almost the entire decade of the 2030s. 

We are in the midst of a climate emergency, and everyone has a responsibility to end the reliance on fossil fuels. The CTA’s fleet of 1,860 buses is a significant emitter of greenhouse gases. (We estimate approximately 3% of all greenhouse gas emissions from on-road vehicles within Chicago are emitted from the operation of the CTA bus fleet. This is an extraordinary amount of greenhouse gas emissions from a single fleet operator). 

Bus electrification is also essential for reducing CTA’s operating costs. Conservatively, we estimate that a CTA fully electric bus fleet will save the region more than $74 million annually in fuel and operating costs. This is based on a savings of $40,000 in fuel and maintenance costs annually per electric bus compared to a diesel bus, as estimated by a 2021 analysis of transit operations for the Buffalo, New York metro transit system

Opinion bug

Opinion

CTA’s lack of progress is in stark contrast to Pace, operator of our region’s suburban fixed route bus system. Three years ago, we urged Pace to adopt a 100% zero-emission bus fleet goal and we have been very appreciative of the Pace board’s responsiveness to our concerns. They adopted a very aggressive plan to electrify their total fleet of 700 fixed-route transit buses. When we were unable to convince the CTA to stop ordering diesel buses, we worked with the Illinois Environmental Council and Illinois state legislative leaders to pass a bill this year that bans fossil fuel purchases by Pace and CTA. 

The Illinois legislature set the deadline of July 1, 2026, instead of earlier as we proposed, as the CTA lobbied hard to have a later deadline and put in language that would make the ban unenforceable if the CTA does not have the funding or facilities ready to charge electric buses.

Falling behind on ‘Charging Forward’

After reviewing the CTA’s capital plan for 2024, we are now fearful that the caveats it wanted in the legislation are becoming more of a reality as the CTA appears to be failing to make the necessary progress to even make that 2040 deadline. In its current five-year capital plan, it is spending only $343 million on bus electrification projects. 

In contrast, with a much smaller fleet, Pace has programmed almost the same amount, $311 million over the next five years. Surprisingly, the CTA, which has many challenges with its older garages, is spending less money over the five-year period, only $150 million, on retrofitting its garages for charging electric buses or building electrification at terminals. Pace is planning to spend $233.4 million on garage electrification over the next five years. 

The CTA is falling far behind its own “Charging Forward” electrification plan adopted in 2021, a plan that was already much slower than Pace’s and every other major transit system in the country. CTA’s 103rd Street bus garage construction was supposed to start in 2023, according to CTA’s electrification plan, and that garage was also supposed to begin accepting electric buses this year. The CTA’s current five-year capital plan is just programming that money now.

The 77th Street garage construction was supposed to start in 2024 and start accepting electric buses in 2027. There is no mention of that garage in this five-year plan. The 74th Street garage construction is supposed to start in 2028 and accept electric buses in 2029. Again, no capital project is programmed for this garage in the current capital five-year plan. 

We are in a climate emergency and the CTA does not seem to be operating in a way that recognizes this crisis. Chicago and the entire planet deserve better from the CTA.

Bruce W. Mainzer is a former mass transit executive for the RTA, Illinois Department of Transportation and Metro-North Commuter Railroad in New York City. He serves on the electric vehicle campaign and fleet electrification campaign of the Chicago metro chapter of The Climate Reality Project.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Abandoning Ukraine now would be a grave mistake
Biden announces new round of student loan cancellations
Columnist comes off as insufferable crank in rant against pro-Palestinian protesters
Tiny microphones are not the Chicago way
Sen. Dick Durbin, target of protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire, already called for one
We’re Jewish legislators, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza
The Latest
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Dec. 12, 2023.
Other Views
Abandoning Ukraine now would be a grave mistake
The long-term cost of failure would be far higher than any short-term bill for aiding Ukraine now. Yet Republicans are holding up $61 billion in aid in exchange for major changes to immigration policy.
By Steven V. Roberts
 
Mars Chocolate scientist Matthew Kradenpoth at the Chicago candy company.
Entertainment and Culture
M&M’s guru mulls chocolate all day at Mars Wrigley headquarters on Goose Island
Matthew Kradenpoth is the go-to scientist for all things M&M’s. And, if he spills a little chocolate on his hand in the lab, well, yum.
By Mitch Dudek
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I need to go where my abusive husband can’t find me
After almost 30 years of threats and harm, wife needs help leaving and starting over.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis, left) teams up with Police Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) to investigate the disappearance of a team of scientists on “True Detective: Night Country.”
Movies and TV
Haunting ‘True Detective: Night Country’ hunts for clues at a time when the sun never rises
Wearing a badge once more, Jodie Foster impresses as a cynical police chief slowly unraveling a mystery in the Alaska darkness.
By Richard Roeper
 
At Mount Olivet Cemetery on the Far South Side, Cook County sheriff’s Cmdr. Jason Moran walks away from the gravesite of a person who self-identified by only the name Seven.
Chicago
‘A person deserves a name,’ says sheriff’s commander who helped identify Chicago vet who died with no memory
This is the strange story of a person, now finally identified, who had two lives, no memories and turns out to have been a 75-year-old veteran missing since the 1970s.
By Sophia Tareen | AP
 