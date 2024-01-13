The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Editorials Commentary Health

Affordable Care Act enrollment deadline is Tuesday. Don’t miss out on health care coverage in 2024

The ACA, also known as Obamacare, is far from perfect. But it continues to improve and could keep you from going broke in the event of a life-altering illness or injury.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Affordable Care Act enrollment deadline is Tuesday. Don’t miss out on health care coverage in 2024
A laptop computer on a desk displays the Illinois website to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The deadline to sign up for health insurance during open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act is Tuesday. In Illinois, people can go to getcovered.illinois.gov to sign up.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Folks in Illinois have until Tuesday to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. If you are an adult without coverage, we urge you to enroll.

A record number of people — more than 20.3 million — so far have signed up for 2024, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. That’s 8 million more than in 2021 when President Joe Biden took office.

In Illinois, 378,222 people recently have signed up or will continue to get coverage this year, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

We’re glad to see the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, is gaining popularity after attempts for years by Republicans to dismantle and discredit it. One Republican, presidential candidate Donald Trump, is still promising to get rid of it.

Editorial

Editorial

“We’re gonna fight for much better health care than Obamacare,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Iowa on Jan. 6. “Obamacare is a catastrophe. Nobody talks about it. You know, without John McCain, we would have had it done.”

Trump never has offered an alternative to the ACA. Most Republicans, for good reason, no longer have the political appetite to mess with it (or, we suspect, any solid ideas for a replacement). Approximately six in 10 adults have a favorable view of the law, according to research published in May 2023 by KFF, a health policy and research polling group.

States with Republican governors have millions signed up: Florida has more than 4 million, Texas more than 3.2 million, and Georgia more than 1.2 million. 

In some cases, people are turning to the ACA after being dropped from Medicaid rolls that were expanded during the height of the pandemic.

The ACA, like Medicare and health care plans offered by employers, is not perfect. But it continues to improve and could keep you from going broke in the event of a life-altering illness or injury.

For many, including many middle-class folks, premiums and deductibles have been lowered substantially because of federal subsidies. The Inflation Reduction Act will keep those subsidies in place through 2025. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expects nine out of 10 customers to qualify for a subsidy — a good reason to see if you are eligible.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Out-of-state abortions soared in Illinois, and the numbers are likely to keep rising
Someone’s got to clean up the foul-smelling, toxic waterway in Little Village
City must move quickly on bollards to curb crash-and-grabs in Streeterville
City’s $2.7 million effort to revitalize retail corridors is good, but not enough
With COVID-19 cases rising in Chicago, there’s no expiration date on the importance of masking up
Small donor matching would help drive big — and secret — money out of politics
The Latest
Courtney Williams
Chicago Sky and WNBA
The Sky have some urgency to free agency
It’s a pivotal offseason for sky’s new regime of GM Pagliocca and coach Weatherspoon
By Annie Costabile
 
Surfer Justin Ferranti exits Lake Michigan in Whiting, Ind. In winter, the water is more dense, mimicking some of the buoyancy that saltwater affords.
Outdoors
For winter surfers on Lake Michigan, bad weather is almost always good
“I don’t think of it as treacherous,” one surfer says of battling frigid waves, frostbite and occasional toxic spills. “I think of it as an adventure.”
By Zachary Nauth | WBEZ
 
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson and star rookie Connor Bedard will help establish the Hawks’ rebuild timeline in different ways.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ rebuild timeline: An updated look at what the next three years could bring
It’s clear at this point what the Hawks’ 2023-24 season is, but things will start changing this summer and into 2024-25, the following summer and beyond.
By Ben Pope
 
A big buck owning Orland Grassland Trail.Credit: Tim Hellmann&nbsp;
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Orland buck standing his ground and a slew of fish gatherings
A buck owning Orland Grassland Trail and a slew of fish gatherings are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Two workers install solar panels on a rooftop.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois homeowners should take a shine to rooftop solar panels. It will help the climate and lower energy costs.
Rooftop solar panels will help Illinoisans save money and ease the transition of our state to a clean energy economy, state Rep. Daniel Didech writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 