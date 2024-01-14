The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 14, 2024

York makes its season debut, Waubonsie Valley and Rich rise and the Red-North/West is shut out.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Curie’s Will Gonzalez (1) moves the ball past Kenwood’s Demari Stephens (22).

KIrsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The rankings were finished before I realized that after dropping Lincoln Park (the Lions lost to Westinghouse this week) there is no longer a Red-North/West team in the Super 25. I’ve been doing the rankings for two decades and the Red-West has been a staple: Young, Marshall, Farragut, Orr, Crane, North Lawndale, Westinghouse, Farragut. 

There’s a chance that Lincoln Park, Young, Lane or Westinghouse could heat up and reappear at some point this season, but for now, this is the first Super 25 in recent memory without a team from the Red-North/West. 

The Red-South/Central is also struggling. Curie is No. 1, but Kenwood has slipped to No. 21 and could easily have fallen out of the rankings entirely this week. 

York joins. The Dukes have won 13 of their last 14 games, recently beating Yorkville and Oak Park. The loss in there was to Bolingbrook. 

Waubonsie Valley and Rich made big jumps this week after significant wins. Look out for the Raptors, they are a young team with a bright future....and a former Red-West coach, Lou Adams.

Super 25 for Jan. 14, 2024
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (17-1) 1
Dominated Kenwood

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (15-1) 2
Hosts Romeoville Monday

3. Mount Carmel (18-2) 3
Faces Kenwood Saturday

4. Thornton (14-2) 4
Depth will be tested

5. Benet (15-2) 6
Hosts Thornton Saturday

6. Waubonsie Valley (17-0) 12
Beat Normal

7. Downers Grove North (15-3) 7
Missing Jack Stanton

8. Bloom (11-5) 13
Huge three-win week

9. Brother Rice (18-2) 10
Challenging week ahead

10. Warren (17-3) 5
Lost to Lake Forest

11. DePaul Prep (17-1) 11
At Brother Rice Friday

12. Rich (14-4) 20
Beat Joliet West, Marian Catholic

13. Bolingbrook (15-3) 9
Lost to Oswego East

14. New Trier (16-3) 14
Hosts Kenwood Monday

15. Marist (16-3) 15
At Brother Rice Tuesday

16. West Aurora (14-4) 16
Faces Waubonise Saturday

17. Neuqua Valley (13-4) 17
Busy Monday at Burlington Central

18. Palatine (14-5) 18
Plays St. Charles North Monday

19. Riverside-Brookfield (15-2) 19
Had the week off

20. Kankakee (14-2) 21
Larenz Walters leads the way

21. Kenwood (12-5) 8
Can prove a lot this week

22. Loyola (17-3) 23
At Mount Carmel Friday

23. Glenbrook South (15-3) 25
At Maine South Friday

24. York (15-3) NR
Handled Oak Park

25. Lincoln-Way East (12-5) 23
Lost to Bloom

