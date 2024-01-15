‘Comparatively minor’ derailment causes major delays on Orange Line service to Midway Airport: CTA

A train derailment along the CTA’s Orange Line has caused a temporary suspension of service and major delays, the transit agency reported Monday morning.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which happened around 6:30 a.m. near the 35th and Archer stations on the Orange Line, which runs from the Loop to Midway Airport and back, the CTA said in a service alert.

There were about 20 passengers riding the train when it sustained a ‘comparatively minor’ derailment, according to an agency spokesperson.

As of about 9 a.m. the derailment was still causing major delays to service, a service alert said.

Trains were only operating between the Western Avenue station to the airport and free shuttle buses are available to provide connecting service through the affected area.

The agency urged commuters to consider alternatives such as the #62 Archer bus and allow extra time to travel.

“We are working to restore service as soon as possible,” the CTA said in the alert. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

Check back for details.