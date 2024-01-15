Orange Line service to Midway Airport suspended due to ‘track conditions’

Track conditions along the CTA’s Orange Line have caused a temporary suspension of service, the transit agency reported Monday morning.

The situation began around 6:30 a.m. on the Orange Line, which runs from the Loop to Midway Airport and back, and shuttle buses are available to provide connecting service through the affected area, the CTA said in a service alert.

As of 7:45 a.m. trains were only operating between the Western Avenue station to the airport.

The CTA wouldn’t confirm that the delays were due to a possible train derailment and a spokesperson with the agency said service was suspended because of a track issue near the 35th and Archer station.

The agency urged commuters to consider alternatives such as the #62 Archer bus and allow extra time to travel.

A shuttle train was operating between Midway and Western stations, the spokesperson said.

“We are working to restore service as soon as possible,” the CTA said in the alert. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

