FAA investigating collision of 2 Boeing jets at O’Hare

Two Boeing jets collided at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

The left wingtip of a taxiing All Nippon Airways Boeing777 struck a Delta Air Lines 717 about 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the FAA is investigating, according to FAA spokesperson Tony Molinaro. The area where the collision occurred was not under air traffic control.

A representative for Boeing said the company had no comment about the incident and directed a reporter to the FAA and the airlines involved.

No explanation has been given for what caused the incident.

Delta spokesperson Emma Johnson said Delta Flight 2122 was undergoing final parking after arriving at O’Hare from Detroit when the wingtip of another aircraft struck the plane.

“Customers deplaned normally at the gate, and the aircraft is being evaluated by Delta’s maintenance technicians,” the company said in an emailed statement.

According to All Nippon Airways flight tracker, Flight 11, bound for Tokyo Narita, was canceled due to “weather conditions and aircraft inspection.”

All Nippon Airways spokesperson Nao Gunji said the aircraft had departed from the gate when Chicago Air Traffic Control contacted the flight crew.

“Upon returning to the tarmac for aircraft inspection, indications of scrapes were visible on the wingtip, and ANA is currently evaluating the details,” the company said in an emailed statement.