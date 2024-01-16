The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
The Sip Food and Restaurants Taste

Hot glogg is a warm welcome on cold winter nights

This radiant elixir is known by many names, including mulled wine and gluhwein; in Denmark, it’s called glogg.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Hot glogg is a warm welcome on cold winter nights
Tweaks abound, but the gist of warm glogg is a base of steamy warm wine (often red) infused with winter spices, a little sugar and perhaps a splash of a stronger spirit.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Tweaks abound, but the gist of warm glogg is a base of steamy warm wine (often red) infused with winter spices, a little sugar and perhaps a splash of a stronger spirit.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

During the winter season, do as the Danes do: Imbibe a hot drink. Not just any drink, mind you, but a spirited and spiced drink that will warm you from the inside out.

This radiant elixir is known by many names, including mulled wine and gluhwein; in Denmark, it’s called glogg. 

In the ubiquitous dark and cold days of a Danish winter, glogg is considered a necessity, arguably on a par with warm mittens and indoor heating. Glasses of glogg are served in cafes, doled out from city street carts and passed at social gatherings.

Tweaks abound, but the gist of this beverage is a base of steamy warm wine (often red) infused with winter spices, a little sugar and perhaps a splash of a stronger spirit. 

Glogg can be made from pre-bottled mixes, but I encourage you to avoid those and make your own from scratch.

This is a recipe I’ve tweaked over the many years I lived in Denmark. It avoids the cloying sweetness often found in mixes and adds bracing oomph with the addition of port wine, orange liqueur and boozy raisins. After all, we’re talking winter fortification here, and I developed this recipe with the motto of “go big or go home.” Suffice it to say, this is indeed a big glogg and if you are going to “go big,” then let someone else handle the “going home” part (do not drink and drive).

There is no need to splurge on a pricey bottle of wine for this recipe, but be sure it is fruity, full-bodied and at least quaffable. When heating the wine, prevent it from reaching a boil or the alcohol will evaporate — which would be a very un-Danish way to serve a glass of glogg. 

Glogg (Danish Mulled Wine)

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

Raisins:

  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/4 cup orange liqueur, such as Cointreau

Glogg:

  • 3/4 cup port wine
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 cup orange liqueur, such as Cointreau
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • Zest of 1 untreated orange, shaved in strips with a vegetable peeler
  • 5 cloves
  • 2 cardamom pods, gently crushed, but intact
  • 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick, plus more for garnish
  • 1 (750ml) bottle full-bodied red wine
  • Fresh orange slices for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

1. Soak the raisins: Combine the raisins and orange liqueur in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. (The raisins can be prepared one day in advance and refrigerated until use.)

2. Combine the port wine, orange juice, orange liqueur, brown sugar, orange zest, cloves, cardamom, black peppercorns and cinnamon stick in a large pot with a lid.

3. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, until the liquid reduces by about one-third, 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Pour in the red wine, then cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Heat the glogg without bringing to a boil. 

5. When ready to serve, add a spoonful of the raisins to a glass or mug. Strain the glogg into the glass. Garnish with an orange slice and cinnamon stick, if desired, and serve with a teaspoon for scooping up the raisins.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In Taste
Menu planner: Warm up with chickpea and Swiss chard chili for a cold winter’s night meal
M&M’s guru mulls chocolate all day at Mars Wrigley headquarters on Goose Island
Guide book author pick six destination cocktail bars in Chicago to check out in the new year
Breakfast or dinner, shakshouka delivers layers of flavors
Stan’s Donut Fest to celebrate chain’s 10th year in Chicago
Menu planner: Enjoy this easy recipe for soy roast chicken
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene where a man was shot while riding on a Red Line train near 47th Street Red Line station, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Crime
Woman beaten and robbed on Red Line train in Loop earlier this month dies: officials
Vivian Morgan, 61, was taken to Stroger Hospital and was initially in critical condition, officials said. She was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Train cars sit in front of a Metra station in the snow. With the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on working remotely, Metra’s monthly ridership has declined significantly during the last year,
Transportation
Passengers evacuated after Metra train clips van on Far South Side
No one was hurt and the van struck by the train wasn’t occupied, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Mary Norkol
 
Jason Dickinson has had a career year for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson represents Blackhawks’ most interesting trade-or-sign decision
Teams around the NHL have “taken notice” of Dickinson’s goal-scoring breakout and elite defensive play, Hawks GM Kyle Davidson said. But for the same reasons, the Hawks may choose to extend the veteran forward instead.
By Ben Pope
 
Roy Fred Giddens; Jesse Brown VA hospital.&nbsp;
News
Family demands answers after veteran dies from self-inflicted gunshot inside Chicago VA hospital
“I don’t understand,” said the brother of Roy Fred Giddens. “How could you get a gun into the facilities?”
By Sophie Sherry
 
The old Will County Courthouse is a large, multiple-story cement building in the Brutalist style.
Other Views
Old Will County Courthouse in Joliet is ‘truly one-of-a-kind.’ What a mistake to demolish it.
Will County taxpayers are losing out on an economic and environmental opportunity, and the same thing is happening too often across Illinois, two leaders of Landmarks Illinois write.
By Bonnie McDonald and Quinn Adamowski
 