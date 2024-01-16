Hot glogg is a warm welcome on cold winter nights

During the winter season, do as the Danes do: Imbibe a hot drink. Not just any drink, mind you, but a spirited and spiced drink that will warm you from the inside out.

This radiant elixir is known by many names, including mulled wine and gluhwein; in Denmark, it’s called glogg.

In the ubiquitous dark and cold days of a Danish winter, glogg is considered a necessity, arguably on a par with warm mittens and indoor heating. Glasses of glogg are served in cafes, doled out from city street carts and passed at social gatherings.

Tweaks abound, but the gist of this beverage is a base of steamy warm wine (often red) infused with winter spices, a little sugar and perhaps a splash of a stronger spirit.

Glogg can be made from pre-bottled mixes, but I encourage you to avoid those and make your own from scratch.

This is a recipe I’ve tweaked over the many years I lived in Denmark. It avoids the cloying sweetness often found in mixes and adds bracing oomph with the addition of port wine, orange liqueur and boozy raisins. After all, we’re talking winter fortification here, and I developed this recipe with the motto of “go big or go home.” Suffice it to say, this is indeed a big glogg and if you are going to “go big,” then let someone else handle the “going home” part (do not drink and drive).

There is no need to splurge on a pricey bottle of wine for this recipe, but be sure it is fruity, full-bodied and at least quaffable. When heating the wine, prevent it from reaching a boil or the alcohol will evaporate — which would be a very un-Danish way to serve a glass of glogg.

Glogg (Danish Mulled Wine)

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

Raisins:



1/2 cup raisins

1/4 cup orange liqueur, such as Cointreau

Glogg:



3/4 cup port wine

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup orange liqueur, such as Cointreau

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

Zest of 1 untreated orange, shaved in strips with a vegetable peeler

5 cloves

2 cardamom pods, gently crushed, but intact

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick, plus more for garnish

1 (750ml) bottle full-bodied red wine

Fresh orange slices for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

1. Soak the raisins: Combine the raisins and orange liqueur in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. (The raisins can be prepared one day in advance and refrigerated until use.)

2. Combine the port wine, orange juice, orange liqueur, brown sugar, orange zest, cloves, cardamom, black peppercorns and cinnamon stick in a large pot with a lid.

3. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, until the liquid reduces by about one-third, 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Pour in the red wine, then cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Heat the glogg without bringing to a boil.

5. When ready to serve, add a spoonful of the raisins to a glass or mug. Strain the glogg into the glass. Garnish with an orange slice and cinnamon stick, if desired, and serve with a teaspoon for scooping up the raisins.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.