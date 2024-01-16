Menu planner: Warm up with chickpea and Swiss chard chili for a cold winter’s night meal

Chickpea and Swiss chard chili

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 cup halved baby carrots

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 cups unsalted chicken stock or broth

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed

1 pound Swiss chard, leaves and stems chopped

3 chipotles in adobo sauce, minced

Shredded Monterey Jack cheese for garnish

In a Dutch oven, cook bacon 7 minutes on medium-high, stirring occasionally until the fat is rendered. Add onion, carrots, garlic, salt and pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, stock, chickpeas, chard and chipotles; bring to a boil. Simmer on medium-low 10 minutes or until chili is thickened and chard is wilted and just tender. Garnish with cheese. (Adapted from Food and Wine magazine.)

Per serving: 263 calories, 14 grams protein, 5 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 42 grams carbohydrate, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 855 milligrams sodium, 13 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Stuffed spaghetti squash with pecans, kale and dried cranberries

Makes 2 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 spaghetti squash (2 to 2 1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

2 heaping handfuls chopped kale or spinach

1/4 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup dried cranberries

4 to 5 fresh sage leaves, torn (if desired)

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons maple syrup, plus more to taste

Cut squash in half lengthwise; scoop out and discard seeds. Slice a sliver off each bottom, creating a flat surface. Microwave 6 minutes per pound, cut side down in baking dish. Let stand 3 minutes; drain. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onions; cook 2 to 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium. Add garlic; cook 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant and golden. Add kale, pecans and dried cranberries; continue stirring, lowering heat if necessary, until kale is wilted. Stir in sage, salt and pepper. Add vinegar and syrup. Turn heat off. Unravel and fluff the squash strands with a fork. Sprinkle each half with a generous pinch of salt and pepper, a drizzle of oil and the syrup (about a teaspoon each); toss the strands well with the fork. Divide the filling between the two shells, using a fork, gently mixing it in with the strands, mounding it up high. Taste; adjust salt and syrup.

NOTE: Double the ingredients for more servings.

Per serving: 312 calories, 4 grams protein, 17 grams fat (45% calories from fat), 1.9 grams saturated fat, 42 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 277 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Savory beet and goat cheese tart

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

1 refrigerated pie crust (from a 15-ounce package)

1 (16-ounce) jar sliced pickled beets, well-drained

1 (8-ounce) package herb-and-garlic-flavored goat cheese

1 teaspoon dried thyme (or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh)

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Add onion; cook and stir 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from heat. Unroll crust and place on ungreased baking sheet. Spread onions evenly over crust, leaving a 1-inch border. Arrange beets over onions and dot with goat cheese. Sprinkle with thyme. Fold about 2 inches of pastry edge over beets, crimping edges to fit. (Center will be uncovered.) Bake 20 minutes or until crust is golden. Slice into wedges and serve.

Per serving: 249 calories, 7 grams protein, 15 grams fat (52% calories from fat), 7 grams saturated fat, 25 grams carbohydrate, 36 milligrams cholesterol, 286 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Marinated flank steak

Mix 1/4 cup of your favorite marinade with 1 teaspoon minced garlic and 1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper in a resealable plastic bag; add 1 1/2 pounds flank steak and turn to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. When ready to grill, remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (or 16 to 21 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steak across the grain into slices. Add oven-baked potato wedges, steamed fresh snow peas and sourdough bread.

Fish fillets with lemon caper sauce

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Sprinkle 6-ounce tilapia (or sole or flounder) fillets with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Place fish in pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until fish is opaque throughout. Remove fish from pan and cover to keep warm. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in pan. Add 1 minced clove garlic; cook 1 minute or until lightly browned. Add 3/4 cup unsalted chicken broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 6 minutes). Stir in 2 tablespoons capers and 1 tablespoon lemon juice; cook 3 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Remove from heat; stir in 1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley. Serve immediately.