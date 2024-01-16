The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Warm up with chickpea and Swiss chard chili for a cold winter’s night meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Warm up with chickpea and Swiss chard chili for a cold winter’s night meal
Chick peas and Swiss chard can combine for a hearty chili.

Chick peas and Swiss chard can combine for a hearty chili.

stock.adobe.com

Chickpea and Swiss chard chili

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 cup halved baby carrots

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 cups unsalted chicken stock or broth

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed

1 pound Swiss chard, leaves and stems chopped

3 chipotles in adobo sauce, minced

Shredded Monterey Jack cheese for garnish

In a Dutch oven, cook bacon 7 minutes on medium-high, stirring occasionally until the fat is rendered. Add onion, carrots, garlic, salt and pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, stock, chickpeas, chard and chipotles; bring to a boil. Simmer on medium-low 10 minutes or until chili is thickened and chard is wilted and just tender. Garnish with cheese. (Adapted from Food and Wine magazine.)

Per serving: 263 calories, 14 grams protein, 5 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 42 grams carbohydrate, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 855 milligrams sodium, 13 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Stuffed spaghetti squash with pecans, kale and dried cranberries

Makes 2 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 spaghetti squash (2 to 2 1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

2 heaping handfuls chopped kale or spinach

1/4 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup dried cranberries

4 to 5 fresh sage leaves, torn (if desired)

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons maple syrup, plus more to taste

Cut squash in half lengthwise; scoop out and discard seeds. Slice a sliver off each bottom, creating a flat surface. Microwave 6 minutes per pound, cut side down in baking dish. Let stand 3 minutes; drain. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onions; cook 2 to 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium. Add garlic; cook 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant and golden. Add kale, pecans and dried cranberries; continue stirring, lowering heat if necessary, until kale is wilted. Stir in sage, salt and pepper. Add vinegar and syrup. Turn heat off. Unravel and fluff the squash strands with a fork. Sprinkle each half with a generous pinch of salt and pepper, a drizzle of oil and the syrup (about a teaspoon each); toss the strands well with the fork. Divide the filling between the two shells, using a fork, gently mixing it in with the strands, mounding it up high. Taste; adjust salt and syrup.

NOTE: Double the ingredients for more servings.

Per serving: 312 calories, 4 grams protein, 17 grams fat (45% calories from fat), 1.9 grams saturated fat, 42 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 277 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Savory beet and goat cheese tart

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

1 refrigerated pie crust (from a 15-ounce package)

1 (16-ounce) jar sliced pickled beets, well-drained

1 (8-ounce) package herb-and-garlic-flavored goat cheese

1 teaspoon dried thyme (or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh)

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Add onion; cook and stir 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from heat. Unroll crust and place on ungreased baking sheet. Spread onions evenly over crust, leaving a 1-inch border. Arrange beets over onions and dot with goat cheese. Sprinkle with thyme. Fold about 2 inches of pastry edge over beets, crimping edges to fit. (Center will be uncovered.) Bake 20 minutes or until crust is golden. Slice into wedges and serve.

Per serving: 249 calories, 7 grams protein, 15 grams fat (52% calories from fat), 7 grams saturated fat, 25 grams carbohydrate, 36 milligrams cholesterol, 286 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Marinated flank steak

Mix 1/4 cup of your favorite marinade with 1 teaspoon minced garlic and 1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper in a resealable plastic bag; add 1 1/2 pounds flank steak and turn to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. When ready to grill, remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (or 16 to 21 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steak across the grain into slices. Add oven-baked potato wedges, steamed fresh snow peas and sourdough bread.

Fish fillets with lemon caper sauce

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Sprinkle 6-ounce tilapia (or sole or flounder) fillets with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Place fish in pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until fish is opaque throughout. Remove fish from pan and cover to keep warm. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in pan. Add 1 minced clove garlic; cook 1 minute or until lightly browned. Add 3/4 cup unsalted chicken broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 6 minutes). Stir in 2 tablespoons capers and 1 tablespoon lemon juice; cook 3 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Remove from heat; stir in 1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley. Serve immediately.

Next Up In Recipes
Breakfast or dinner, shakshouka delivers layers of flavors
Menu planner: Enjoy this easy recipe for soy roast chicken
Invite an elegant pistachio pavlova to your next dinner party
You won’t need meat to fill up when you have Mom’s lentils
Add an old English twist to your holiday cocktails with sloe gin and these four recipes
New Titanic-inspired cookbook plays out against the real — and reel — worlds of the ill-fated ship’s milieu
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Ice chunks float in the water near Fullerton Parkway as temperatures were just above 0 degrees, Monday afternoon, Jan. 15, 2024.
Weather
CPS cancels classes Tuesday as cold stretch continues in Chicago; temperatures edged above zero Monday
The expected high temperature Tuesday is 0 degrees at O’Hare Airport, the National Weather Service reported. CPS, DePaul, Roosevelt and Northeastern Illinois University cancel classes. | LIVE UPDATES
By Sun-Times staff
 
Red crime scene tape is seen lit up from a car’s headlights.
Crime
Gunman who caused SWAT standoff after fatal shooting in Gresham still sought: CPD
Officers found the 29-year-old victim around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. The gunman is still at large.
By Cindy Hernandez and Violet Miller
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls fall to Cavs, but NBA trade season can officially heat up
Monday was a significant day for the Bulls, and it had little to do with a slow start and eventual loss in Cleveland. The trade restrictions on the rest of the NBA players who signed offseason deals were lifted.
By Joe Cowley
 
Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “The Bear,” left, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “The Bear,” pose in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.
Movies and TV
‘The Bear’ makes a meal of Emmy Awards
Stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White among winners from the Chicago-based restaurant series.
By Darel Jevens
 