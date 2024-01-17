L.A. transplant Mick Jenkins starts tour in ‘the city that birthed my career’

As major productions, concerts, and tours were all shutting down and canceling in 2020, Mick Jenkins and his wife Kendra, whom he married that same year, traded the cold winds of Chicago for sunny Los Angeles after visiting for many years to build more connections, push his craft to the next level as an independent rapper, and to grow as a man and husband.

On Jan. 19 he’s returning to the city that birthed his career as he’s kicking off his Thank You for Waiting Tour at the House of Blues, where he will be performing his critically acclaimed seventh album, “The Patience.”

The tour will be the first time Jenkins has hit the road since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Knowing that his tour routes often start or conclude with a Chicago gig, performing here makes as much sense to him as ever when he recalls how everything for him was temporarily cut short.

Mick Jenkins MICK JENKINS With: TOBi When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19 Where: House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn Tickets: $35+ Info: livenation.com



“”The tour we was doing in 2020 got cut short, so I’d love for my first big show back to be in front of Chicago. That makes the most sense to me start it off with my people, my family, the city that birthed my career,” said Jenkins during a recent phone conversation.

Jenkins said fans can expect one of the most memorable shows he’s ever done thanks to the energy of “The Patience,” noting more new music to come while gearing up for the 10th anniversary of stellar debut, “The Waters.”

“As I continue to release more of the music this year, it’s just going to be more up-tempo. It’s just more vicious and a higher-paced energy that let’s [folks] know that I’m not playin’. And I think that gives a great show. I’m excited to see that in action,” he said.

Los Angeles has become Jenkins’ favorite destination in which to record, network and collaborate with other well-known artists like Benny the Butcher, JID and Freddie Gibbs, who appeared on “The Patience.” That fateful year in 2020, he and his wife Kendra, who works in the film industry, realized that they found a rare opportunity to leave Chicago to further pursue their dreams in entertainment.

Mick Jenkins. Leandro Lara Photo

“Everything was shutting down so ... if we’re going to make a move out there, let’s go now. It ain’t much moving. We know rent is down because of the economy, so let’s make that move now and then as we exit COVID let’s see what happens as we both go after our dreams,” Jenkins said.

“That has been profitable in more ways than just work. Even with our relationship, even with who we are becoming as people. On some personal, finding-your-peace [side], waking up to sunlight [and] palm trees ain’t so bad,” he says with a hearty laugh.

As his album title suggests, patience has been a trait he’s been working on throughout his life and career as he’s had to navigate leaving his former label, Cinematic Music Group, to take further control of his career. But even as he continues to climb the creative and commercial heights as a rapper, working on his four-year marriage with his wife has been far more important to him.

“It’s just a transformative thing when you’re really trying to do it right. I think marriage is becoming one with another person ideally and literally ...ya’ll trying to become one, that is hard!,” he said.

“I’m just trying to get as close as possible to my best friend and understand as much as possible. All her nuances and all the ways she ebbs and flows so we can work better together. That takes a lot of sacrifice, that takes a lot of looking at yourself, looking in the mirror, I think that’s the biggest thing. I think we’ve done enough of pointing out each other’s flaws that we realize, even with help and advice, that you get what you want from the other person by working on yourself.” he added.

