The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Editorials Commentary

Drug overdoses can be prevented by treating addiction as a health condition

As 2023 draws to a close, the number of people who died in Cook County from opioid-related causes may fall short of last year’s record — but it will still be more than died in vehicle accidents and homicides combined.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Drug overdoses can be prevented by treating addiction as a health condition
The Cook County medical examiner’s office.

While final numbers have not been calculated for Cook County, officials estimate nearly 2,000 people have died from opioid-related causes in 2023.

Sun-Times file photo

Kenneth Purnell knows what it’s like to fight “the monster of addiction.” So does Jerome McNutt. Both men got clean in recent years after multiple stints behind bars and just barely skirting death.

They credit treatment programs, support groups, counseling and family members who wouldn’t give up on them for helping get them on the long road to recovery.

Organizations that provide treatment and support are essential to handling addiction as a public health problem.

Too many people — likely close to 2,000 in Cook County once the numbers are finalized — died in 2023 from opioids. Even if 2022’s record of 2,001 deaths remains intact, more people will have died from opioid-related causes than in vehicle accidents and homicides combined, as Natalia Derevyanny, spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office, told us.

Editorial

Editorial

Thousands more escaped death in 2023 but still live precariously because they’re not ready for, can’t find or can’t afford treatment.

Purnell remembers the moment in spring 2020 when he finally, after 15 years, off and on, of getting high, wanted to get sober. Dressed in the same clothes he had been wearing a few days earlier, after surviving a near-fatal overdose that landed him in the hospital, Purnell returned to his aunt’s home, where he had been sleeping on the couch. He got into a fight with his uncle over who could smoke the last bit of a cigarette. Not the whole cigarette, just one piece.

“That’s when I came to the decision that I had to change,” Purnell told us.

He called his mom, who immediately took him to Haymarket Center, where he did several days of detox and a rapid stabilization program. He then completed a 60-day in-patient program at the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center.

While there, Purnell, a chef, got the idea to make soup for people living on the streets, with the help of The Night Ministry and Annie’s Table. By fall 2020, he was serving soup to the homeless riding the CTA’s Red Line and soon launched his own nonprofit, Souper Heroes.

He has partnered with a few other groups, including the Westside Heroin Opioid Task Force, which several times a month distributes the overdose-reversing drug naloxone and, when funding is available, hands out food, too.

“People come for the soup, and that’s when they offer the Narcan,” said Purnell, now 43.

McNutt decided to get clean about six years ago, not long after his mother died, because he no longer had a place to stay. After decades of drug abuse (mostly heroin and cocaine), his other family members were fed up and wouldn’t allow him to move in.

His treatment included an out-patient program and a stay in a recovery home. Finding a place to live where he couldn’t get drugs or be near people still using was critical. So was having the determination to start a new life. “You’ve got to have a plan,” said McNutt, now 62 and working as a security supervisor on TV production sets.

Smart funding of treatment programs is key

Funding of treatment programs like those that helped Purnell and McNutt is challenging. Unlike other medical conditions, treatment centers are generally funded with grants, which means a constant churn for funding, program operators say.

“Every substance abuse provider has to fight for more grants,” Haymarket President and CEO Dan Lustig told us.

Consistent, adequate funding for treatment, through government programs or health insurers, would help. The same goes for funding for outreach work, such as the program Haymarket operates on the CTA’s Blue Line, where workers offer housing, treatment and other services to those who need it. The Blue Line travels through parts of the city where overdose numbers are among the highest.

As well, Chicago and suburban police departments should keep exploring alternatives to get drug users who have run-ins with the law into treatment rather than jail.

Related

The public can do its part by stepping up if we suspect someone is overdosing. Anyone can easily administer Naloxone, also known by the brand name Zimhi (an injection) or Narcan (a nasal spray). The overdose reversal medication is available at Chicago public libraries, several West Side gas stations and at many pharmacies.

Related

Opioid-related deaths are preventable. With better funding of treatment programs, a different approach to drug users who run afoul of the law and more action that handles addiction as a health condition, not a moral failing, more lives can be saved.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
8 top Illinois conservationists are leaving their jobs. Others, including voters, must step up for the environment.
Migrants, gun violence, the environment and more: 5 pressing issues for Chicago in 2024
Thornton Township salary ordinance is south suburbia’s latest shady deal
Here’s what could determine whether Trump is kicked off ballots in 2024
A federal jury has convicted Ed Burke. Chicago is better for it.
A federal grant to help Chicago buy the Greyhound Bus terminal? That’s the ticket
The Latest
Andre&nbsp;Thomas, executive director of Integrity and Fidelity, speaks to outreach workers at the Faith Temple Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood, where they gathered for a meeting before the workers headed out to canvass hotspots in the East and West Englewood areas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
News
Chicago ends year with fewer shootings, but many more robbers are using guns as overall crime remains high
The city has followed a national trend of lowered gun violence, but it has stood nearly alone in seeing a spike in robberies — 40% more victims than the year before.
By David Struett
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Do I need to tell friend I’m dating his ex?
Informing him seems like the right thing to do, but new girlfriend would prefer to keep the relationship quiet.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield in 2017.
Michael Madigan
An Illinois lawmaker wants to ban ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s portrait from the Capitol
Madigan, the longtime Illinois House speaker, is charged with bribery and conspiracy. A lawmaker wants to ban his portrait from the House.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Train cars from Amtrak’s state-supported Lincoln Service.
Letters to the Editor
Train yourself to hop aboard Amtrak for long-distance travel
Americans who choose Amtrak are funding a climate-friendly mode of travel free of the hassles of airplane and car travel.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Joyce Kenner, the principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School, fixes Matthew Burzec’s gown during the Whitney Young Magnet High School graduation in 2020.
Other Views
Moving away from school choice is the right choice to fix inequity
Pitting Chicago’s public schools and students against one another has created a more segregated and unequal school district, two Whitney Young graduates write.
By Jackson Potter and Crystal Gardner
 