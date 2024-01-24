Goodman Theatre’s Roche Schulfer stepping down after 50 years at helm

Roche Schulfer started out working in the Goodman Theatre’s box office in 1973.

Some five decades after he got his entry-level start at the company, Schulfer is stepping down as the organization’s executive director/CEO, the Goodman announced Wednesday.

Schulfer, previously the theater’s managing director, has served in his current position since 1980, overseeing the production of some 400 plays and musicals.

“My goal has always been to help make Goodman Theatre a place where artists could do their best work, where artists and staff could have careers, and where the theater could have the greatest positive impact on our society,” Schulfer said in a statement.

“I am grateful to the countless individuals and organizations who have supported the Goodman’s values of quality, equity and community — visionary artists, incredible theater professionals, dedicated board members, loyal audiences and generous contributors.”

Goodman’s board of trustees has named John Collins, the theater’s current managing director/COO, as Goodman’s new executive director. He starts Sept. 1.

Schulfer plans to stay on as a “senior advisor” through the launch of the theater’s centennial season in September 2025, according to the theater.

