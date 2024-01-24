The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Goodman Theatre’s Roche Schulfer stepping down after 50 years at helm

Current Managing Director/COO John Collins is set to take over as executive director beginning in September.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Goodman Theatre’s Roche Schulfer stepping down after 50 years at helm
Roche Schulfer, seen here in 2021, is stepping down after five decades at Goodman Theatre, the last 43 years as executive director/CEO.

Roche Schulfer, seen here in 2021, is stepping down after five decades at Goodman Theatre, the last 43 years as executive director/CEO.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Roche Schulfer started out working in the Goodman Theatre’s box office in 1973.

Some five decades after he got his entry-level start at the company, Schulfer is stepping down as the organization’s executive director/CEO, the Goodman announced Wednesday.

Schulfer, previously the theater’s managing director, has served in his current position since 1980, overseeing the production of some 400 plays and musicals.

“My goal has always been to help make Goodman Theatre a place where artists could do their best work, where artists and staff could have careers, and where the theater could have the greatest positive impact on our society,” Schulfer said in a statement.

“I am grateful to the countless individuals and organizations who have supported the Goodman’s values of quality, equity and community — visionary artists, incredible theater professionals, dedicated board members, loyal audiences and generous contributors.”

Goodman’s board of trustees has named John Collins, the theater’s current managing director/COO, as Goodman’s new executive director. He starts Sept. 1.

Schulfer plans to stay on as a “senior advisor” through the launch of the theater’s centennial season in September 2025, according to the theater.

Next Up In Theater
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 25-31: The Mix
Marriage, faith combine for mixed messages in perplexing ‘In Quietness’
Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore deliver heartfelt, awash-in-comedy notes in ‘The Broads’ Way’
Lyric Opera’s ‘Cinderella’ delivers plenty of comedy amid glorious notes and sumptuous costumes
Sublime cast delivers plenty of laughs and top-notch song and dance in ‘Anything Goes’
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 18-24: The Mix
The Latest
Monica Alvarez speaks at a news conference Wednesday in the Loop on legislation in Springfield that would remove guns in domestic violence cases. Alvarez’s cousin, Karina Gonzalez, was shot to death last year along with her daughter in Austin. Gonzalez’s husband has been charged in the slayings. “We need to strengthen our domestic violence laws now,” Alvarez said.
Springfield
Advocates make emotional plea for passage of bill aimed at seizing guns from those accused in domestic violences cases
Karina’s Bill would authorize judges to issue search warrants with orders of protection to remove guns. Current law has no guidance on guns. We need to strengthen our domestic violence laws now.’
By Sophie Sherry
 
The 78, an undeveloped parcel of land at Clark Street and Roosevelt Road, just south of downtown Chicago.
City Hall
Johnson calls concept for Sox ballpark development at The 78 ‘the way new stadiums should and could look’
Johnson was speaking after a Chicago City Council meeting at which alderpersons also put off approval of restrictions on dollar stores and approved about $7 million in legal settlements.
By Fran Spielman
 
First graders practice spelling and reading at Hamilton Elementary School, 1650 W. Cornelia Ave., on Chicago’s North Side. The state wants schools to use a systemic and explicit approach to teaching reading that includes phonics.&nbsp;
Education
Illinois OKs plan to revamp how reading is taught
Amid a national movement to update instruction to match what science says about learning to read, Illinois adopts a blueprint to improve reading.
By Mawa Iqbal | WBEZ
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
While the East stays aggressive on the trade front the Bulls stay pat
Miami was the latest Eastern Conference team to try and improve the roster with a deal, but all remained quiet with the Bulls. Where it could get interesting is would Kyle Lowry be a possibility to be reunited with DeMar DeRozan? DeRozan wasn’t against that.
By Joe Cowley
 
Justin Austin as Emile Griffith in “Champion” at Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 25-31: The Mix
The ‘Illinoise’ musical, the boxing opera ‘Champion’ and a background singer’s headlining concert are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 