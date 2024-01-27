Cubs to sign Hector Neris to one-year deal, making key move to strengthen bullpen

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had been saying all winter that the bullpen would be an offseason priority. On Saturday, the Cubs made a defining move in that area.
The Cubs and reliever Hector Neris are in agreement on a one-year, $9 million deal with a 2025 club option, a source confirmed. The $9M option converts to a player option if he pitches in at least 60 games this season. With incentives, the contract can be worth as much as $23.25 million.
Neris brings veteran experience to the back end of the Cubs bullpen, which is relatively young.
This story will be updated.
