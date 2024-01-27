The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 27, 2024

Cubs to sign Hector Neris to one-year deal, making key move to strengthen bullpen

The deal includes a 2025 option.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had been saying all winter that the bullpen would be an offseason priority. On Saturday, the Cubs made a defining move in that area.

The Cubs and reliever Hector Neris are in agreement on a one-year, $9 million deal with a 2025 club option, a source confirmed. The $9M option converts to a player option if he pitches in at least 60 games this season. With incentives, the contract can be worth as much as $23.25 million.

Neris brings veteran experience to the back end of the Cubs bullpen, which is relatively young.

This story will be updated.

