Illinois has a poor record of serving people with disabilities. Don’t make it worse with more funding cuts

I am the sister of three men with autism. My brothers have always lived in the community either with or near family. During the years that my sisters and I have supported our brothers after our mom passed away, we have fought funding cuts, over and over, to the homes and organizations that support them.

It is exhausting and demoralizing for families like ours to have to battle these cuts that put our family members at risk.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Human Services is proposing a reduction in funding of $87 million that will reduce staff hours of direct support professionals who work in group homes.

Illinois already ranks at the bottom for funding community services for people with disabilities. Not only is this cruel and dangerous, but it is fiscally downright stupid. Illinois needs more funding, not less, for community services. Come on, Illinois, do better and stop driving families out of the state.

Nora Handler, Woodstock

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Ditch natural gas in new, big buildings

I am a grandmother and very concerned about the climate crisis and the future we are leaving for our offspring. I support the passage of the Chicago Affordable Building Ordinance.

Passage would require large new buildings to electrify their HVAC systems and turn away from gas. CABO only impacts new construction and major renovations over 10,000 square feet, which account for less than 0.5% of Chicago buildings. It does not mandate owners modify or retrofit existing buildings, or dispose of appliances, and will require nothing from existing single-family homes or apartment buildings: 69% of all greenhouse emissions in Chicago come from buildings.

Thanks to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, Illinois’ electric grid should be 100% clean by 2050. The passage of CABO, with the move toward alternate energy sources, should substantially decrease carbon emissions. Other cities, such as New York and Los Angeles, have already passed such legislation.

Mardi Klevs, Evanston

Too light punishment for cop who took part in Capitol riot

Once again an insurrectionist is given a slap on the wrist. Any person convicted of involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection should serve a minimum of 90 days in a federal prison (“Chicago police officer gets three months home detention for participating in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot” — Jan. 24).

Home confinement is no more than being grounded. This is something you would do to a child who misbehaved. All those involved in this crime attacked the very core of our democracy. They should be punished for what they did.

Charles Carlson, Belmont-Cragin