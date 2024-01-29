Galit named restaurant of the year at Chicago’s Jean Banchet Awards

The Jean Banchet awards celebrated Chicago’s bustling food scene Sunday during the annual ceremony at Venue SIX10 in the Loop.

The top awards went to Lincoln Park’s Michelin-starred Middle Eastern eatery Galit , which was crowned restaurant of the year, and Paul Virant , owner of Vie, Vistro Prime and Gaijin, who receivedchef of the year.

The awards ceremony, named after the legendary Chicago chef, partnered this year with Chicago Chefs Cook, a nonprofit that unites Chicago-area chefs to raise money for humanitarian causes.

Here is the full list of 2024 Jean Banchet award winners:

Restaurant of the Year: Galit

Chef of the Year: Paul Virant (Vie, Vistro Prime, Gaijin)

Best New Restaurant: Indienne

Rising Chef of the Year: Trevor Fleming, Emily Kraszyk and John Lupton (Warlord)

Bar of the Year: Best Intentions

Pastry Chef of the Year: Tatum Sinclair (S.K.Y., Valhalla, Apolonia)

Sommelier of the Year: Christian Shaum

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Pompette

Heritage Restaurant of the Year: Rubi’s on 18th

Best Counter Service: Omarcitos Latin Café

Best Hospitality: Bronzeville Winery

Best Restaurant Design: The Omakase Room at Sushi-San

Culinary Excellence of the Year Award: Phil Vettel

