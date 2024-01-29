The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 29, 2024
Food and Restaurants Entertainment and Culture Taste

Galit named restaurant of the year at Chicago’s Jean Banchet Awards

The night’s other winners included chef of the year Paul Virant and best new restaurant Indienne.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Galit named restaurant of the year at Chicago’s Jean Banchet Awards
The Jean Banchet awards were held in the Loop on Jan. 28, 2024.

The Jean Banchet Awards ceremony was held in the Loop on on Sunday night.

Caitlin Lisa Photography

The Jean Banchet awards celebrated Chicago’s bustling food scene Sunday during the annual ceremony at Venue SIX10 in the Loop.

The top awards went to Lincoln Park’s Michelin-starred Middle Eastern eatery Galit , which was crowned restaurant of the year, and Paul Virant , owner of Vie, Vistro Prime and Gaijin, who receivedchef of the year.

Related

The awards ceremony, named after the legendary Chicago chef, partnered this year with Chicago Chefs Cook,  a nonprofit that unites Chicago-area chefs to raise money for humanitarian causes.

Here is the full list of 2024 Jean Banchet award winners:

Restaurant of the Year: Galit

Chef of the Year: Paul Virant (Vie, Vistro Prime, Gaijin) 

Best New Restaurant: Indienne

Rising Chef of the Year: Trevor Fleming, Emily Kraszyk and John Lupton (Warlord)

Bar of the Year: Best Intentions

Pastry Chef of the Year: Tatum Sinclair (S.K.Y., Valhalla, Apolonia)

Sommelier of the Year: Christian Shaum

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Pompette

Heritage Restaurant of the Year: Rubi’s on 18th

Best Counter Service: Omarcitos Latin Café

Best Hospitality: Bronzeville Winery

Best Restaurant Design: The Omakase Room at Sushi-San

Culinary Excellence of the Year Award: Phil Vettel

Next Up In Taste
THC-infused buffalo wing sauce coming to Chicago-area dispensaries
Chicago restaurants struggled with labor shortages last year. Relief is coming slowly
Chicago engineer Kimberly Moore shares her STEM smarts with underrepresented youth
Former Maple & Ash co-owner struggles in new restaurant venture after eviction, loan default, aims to emerge ‘stronger’
17 Chicago restaurants, chefs are among semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards
Pulses are deserving of a nutritional high-five — and a great addition to your meals, recipes
The Latest
Boston Red Sox manager Jimy Williams, right, argues with home plate umpire Mark Wegner during a 2001 game.
MLB
Jimy Williams, former Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros manager, dies at age 80
Williams, the 1999 American League Manager of the Year for Boston, won 910 games over a dozen seasons that included stints with Toronto and Houston.
By Associated Press
 
Luka Doncic
Bulls
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan is in awe of the scoring going on this year
Not only was DeRozan not surprised to see Dallas All-Star Luka Doncic drop a 73-point performance last week, but he’s expecting an NBA player out there ready to match Wilt and score 100 in a game.
By Joe Cowley
 
A tractor trailer bearing the Walmart logo in Richland, Mississippi.
Money
Walmart offering another perk for store managers — stock grants
Managers will receive up to $20,000 in Walmart stock grants every year. The moves follow an announcement made by the discounter earlier this month that it was raising the starting base pay for store managers, while redesigning its bonus plan.
By Matthew Perrone | AP
 
Larry Snelling, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to lead the Chicago Police Department, has expressed support for mental health workers to help respond to some 911 calls.
Crime
Chicago’s top cop halting initiative that has sent ‘scarecrow’ police cars downtown
The blue glow of police lights has become a constant fixture downtown, where cops working overtime have been assigned to act as a crime deterrent simply by sitting in their cars.
By Tom Schuba
 
A covered pot on a stove’s gas flame.
Letters to the Editor
Time is right for Chicago to pull the plug on gas stoves
The Clean and Affordable Buildings ordinance is similar to policies already passed in other municipalities, including Los Angeles and New York, a reader from Rogers Park writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 