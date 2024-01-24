17 Chicago restaurants and chefs are among semifinaslits for 2024 James Beard Awards

Chicago’s culinary community is well-represented in this year’s James Beard Awards list of seminalists, with 17 nominations going to area restaurants/chefs.

The coveted awards, affectionately known as the Oscars of the culinary world, recognize excellence in the hospitality industry coast to coast.

Wednesday’s announcement included the following local chefs and restaurants:

Best chef Great Lakes:

Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería

Joe Fontelera, Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant

Joe Frillman, Daisies

James Martin, Bocadillo Market

Sujan Sarkar, Indienne

Jenner Tomaska, Esme

Donald Young, Duck Sel

Outstanding Restaurant:

The Duck Inn (Gastropub; 2701 S. Eleanor St.; theduckinnchicago)

Karen Urie Shields and John Shields of Smyth restaurant attend the 2022 James Beard Awards ceremony. They are semifinalists for a 2024 James Beard Award for outstanding chef. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Outstanding Chef:

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth (Contemporary; 177 N. Ada; smythandtheloyalist.com)

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Marcos Carbajal of Carnitas Uruapan (Mexican; 1725 W. 18th. St.; carnitasuruapanchi.com)

Nicolas Poilevey and Oliver Poilevey, Obelix (French-American), Le Bouchon (French bistro), and Taqueria Chingón (Mexican taqueria)

Emerging Chef:

Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan (South East Asian, Indian cuisine; 1742 W. Division St; www.wazwanchicago.com)

Best New Restaurant:

Atelier (American; 4835 N. Western Ave. atelier-chicago.com)

Outstanding Bakery:

Loba Pastry+Coffee (3600 N. Lincoln Ave.; lobapastry.com)

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

• Anna Posey, Elske (American Contemporary; 4835 N. Western Ave.; elskerestaurant.com)

Lula Cafe in Logan Square is among the 2024 semifinalists for the James Beard Award for outstanding hospitality. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Outstanding Hospitality:

Lula Cafe (American; 2537 N. Kedzie Ave.; lulacafe.com)

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program:

Middle Brow (2840 W. Armitage Ave.; middlebrowbeer.com)

In addition, Scratch Brewing Company in downstate Ava, Illinois, is nominated in the category of outstanding bar. (264 Thompson Rd.; scratchbeer.com)

The restaurant and chef awards “celebrate excellence across a range of experiences, from fine-dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talents to established luminaries,” Wednesday’s announcement said. The full list of semifinalists can be found at jamesbeardawards.org.

The list of 2024 finalists will be announced April 3, and winners will be revealed at the annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.