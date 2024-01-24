The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Food and Restaurants Entertainment and Culture Taste

17 Chicago restaurants and chefs are among semifinaslits for 2024 James Beard Awards

Chicago’s Duck Inn is among the nominees for outstanding restaurant. John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth are among semifinalist nomiinees for outstanding chef.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE 17 Chicago restaurants and chefs are among semifinaslits for 2024 James Beard Awards
Chef Joe Fontelera of Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant is among the Best chef Great Lakes semifinalist nominees for this year’s James Beard Awards.

Chef Joe Fontelera of Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant is among the best chef Great Lakes semifinalist nominees for this year’s James Beard Awards.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Chicago’s culinary community is well-represented in this year’s James Beard Awards list of seminalists, with 17 nominations going to area restaurants/chefs.

The coveted awards, affectionately known as the Oscars of the culinary world, recognize excellence in the hospitality industry coast to coast.

Wednesday’s announcement included the following local chefs and restaurants:

Best chef Great Lakes:

  • Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería
  • Joe Fontelera, Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant
  • Joe Frillman, Daisies
  • James Martin, Bocadillo Market
  • Sujan Sarkar, Indienne
  • Jenner Tomaska, Esme
  • Donald Young, Duck Sel

Outstanding Restaurant:

Karen Urie Shields and John Shields of Smyth restaurant attend the 2022 James Beard Awards ceremony. They are semifinalists for a 2024 James Beard Award for outstanding chef.

Karen Urie Shields and John Shields of Smyth restaurant attend the 2022 James Beard Awards ceremony. They are semifinalists for a 2024 James Beard Award for outstanding chef.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Outstanding Chef:

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Emerging Chef:

  • Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan (South East Asian, Indian cuisine; 1742 W. Division St; www.wazwanchicago.com)

Best New Restaurant:

Outstanding Bakery:

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

• Anna Posey, Elske (American Contemporary; 4835 N. Western Ave.; elskerestaurant.com)

Lula Cafe in Logan Square is among the 2024 semifinalists for the James Beard Award for outstanding hospitality.

Lula Cafe in Logan Square is among the 2024 semifinalists for the James Beard Award for outstanding hospitality.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Outstanding Hospitality:

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program:

In addition, Scratch Brewing Company in downstate Ava, Illinois, is nominated in the category of outstanding bar. (264 Thompson Rd.; scratchbeer.com)

The restaurant and chef awards “celebrate excellence across a range of experiences, from fine-dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talents to established luminaries,” Wednesday’s announcement said. The full list of semifinalists can be found at jamesbeardawards.org.

The list of 2024 finalists will be announced April 3, and winners will be revealed at the annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Next Up In Taste
In his latest cookbook, Jacques Pépin revisits some of his favorite recipes with a nod to thrift
Pulses are deserving of a nutritional high-five — and a great addition to your meals, recipes
Fish tacos are ideal, no-fuss go-to for a winter meal
Menu planner: Slow cooker lamb ragu with rigatoni is tasty and inviting
The Black Foodies are making their mark on the Chicago restaurant scene, one kiss at a time
Hot glogg is a warm welcome on cold winter nights
The Latest
Apple iPhones are displayed at the Apple store in Chicago.
Money
Apple’s latest iPhone update includes added theft protection, other features
One of the key features of its iOS 17.3 software update is “stolen device protection” that offers an extra layer of security for accounts linked to your device.
By James Powel | USA Today
 
Jacques Pépin released his latest cookbook this past fall.
Taste
In his latest cookbook, Jacques Pépin revisits some of his favorite recipes with a nod to thrift
“Jacques Pépin Cooking My Way: Recipes and Techniques for Economical Cooking” is a guide to cooking delicious, economical dishes for the whole family.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Pulses are an adaptable and nutritious addition to any diet.
Taste
Pulses are deserving of a nutritional high-five — and a great addition to your meals, recipes
The word “pulse,” which hails from the Latin word puls, meaning thick soup, specifically refers to legumes that are grown and harvested for their dry seed.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.
News
Toddler dies after apparently accidental Far South Side shooting: CPD
A 2-year-old boy was in a home in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he was struck in the face by a bullet. Police say the shooting may have been an accident.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Pat Renwick with a big largemouth bass caught in Florida.
Outdoors
Pat Renwick will add some zany zest to the Schaumburg Show
Pat Renwick, a noted character, will be among the slew of top speakers at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, which is Thursday through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.
By Dale Bowman
 