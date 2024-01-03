The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Editorials Commentary Education

Local school councils should have the final say on keeping police in Chicago schools

Alternatives to having police officers in schools take time to implement, and every school community is different. The goal of “no cops in schools” is one to reach through persuasion, not mandate.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Local school councils should have the final say on keeping police in Chicago schools
A young person with a bullhorn and a crowd of protestors demonstrate against police in schools on June 9, 2020.

Young people demonstrate in front of Chicago Public Schools headquarters to call for the removal of police officers from schools June 9, 2020.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Since 2019, local school councils have had the authority to decide for themselves whether to have police officers assigned to their schools — and that’s the best way to handle this controversial issue.

In the years since former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration gave high schools that power, LSCs at some two dozen schools have voted to get rid of their officers, as part of safety plans that high schools have been required to develop in recent years.

That step-by-step approach is the best way, we believe, to wean schools away from relying on police involvement and punitive discipline to handle disruptive teens. As much as possible, restorative approaches — for instance, peace circles to handle disputes, along with counseling and mentoring for misbehaving teens, should take precedence over policing.

Schools should focus on being places of learning. Law enforcement should be a last resort, to deal with serious violence or incidents that involve guns or other deadly weapons.

But these approaches take money and time to implement, and every school community is different. The goal of “no cops in schools” is one to reach through persuasion, not mandate.

Editorial

Editorial

Yet principals say they’ve been told school board members have made up their minds not to renew the district’s $10.3 million contract for school resource officers, Sarah Karp of WBEZ reports.

Wrong move. Let LSCs continue to make the decision, in the best interests of their schools. That’s the meaning of “listening to the community,” something the Johnson administration prides itself on.

The board is still working through the issues involved, a mayoral spokesperson tells us. We urge the board to stick with the status quo.

Yes, research has shown that students of color can be at risk of over-policing when officers are in schools. Ideally, even schools in tough, lower-income Black and Latino communities should adopt discipline strategies that don’t involve law enforcement.

Related

Yet several dozen high schools, many of which serve Black and Brown students, still have at least one police officer in place because LSCs consider those officers to be a valued adult presence in schools where students sorely need mentoring and guidance. Who’s to say the status quo isn’t the best approach, for now?

Mayor Brandon Johnson has already shown he recognizes that one size doesn’t fit all. During his mayoral campaign, he said armed officers had no place in schools in communities that are already distrustful of cops and over-policed. But once he took office, Karp notes, he said was OK with LSCs opting to keep their officers.

The mayor and the board should stick with that. Local decision-making, by LSCs that presumably know best what their students need, should have the final say.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
With Chicago’s migrant crisis worsening, Biden should step up
Drug overdoses can be prevented by treating addiction as a health condition
8 top Illinois conservationists are leaving their jobs. Others, including voters, must step up for the environment.
Migrants, gun violence, the environment and more: 5 pressing issues for Chicago in 2024
Thornton Township salary ordinance is south suburbia’s latest shady deal
Here’s what could determine whether Trump is kicked off ballots in 2024
The Latest
A photo of Jordan Love celebrating after a game.
Bears
Packers QB Jordan Love aims at higher goal than beating the Bears — the playoffs
Love has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks over the second half of the season and could lead the league in touchdown passes. He’ll play the biggest game of his career Sunday against the Bears with a playoff berth at stake.
By Jason Lieser
 
West Aurora’s CJ Savage shoots a free throw after drawing a foul on a drive to the basket against Curie.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A colorized 2006 scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows E. coli bacteria.
Health
Valley Meats recalls thousands of pounds of ground beef shipped to Illinois, other Midwest states
Nearly 7,000 pounds of a northwest Illinois company’s ground beef products were recalled on New Year’s Eve.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a largemouth bass caught on New Year’s Day. Provided photo
Sports
Chicago fishng: Bit more ice & mixing lakers and few browns with perch
There’s a bit more ice and mixing in lakers and a few browns with the perch on the lakefront lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan leaves the Dirksen federal courthouse Wednesday.
Michael Madigan
Judge delays corruption trial of Michael Madigan while Supreme Court considers case out of Indiana
Michael Madigan is among a handful of public corruption defendants in Chicago who asked that their cases be put on hold while the Supreme Court considers the corruption conviction of James Snyder, a former mayor of Portage, Indiana.
By Jon Seidel
 