The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
College Sports Sports

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark looks to jump to second on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list against NU on Wednesday

The Wildcats know they need to do what they can to contain the rare talent.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Iowa’s Caitlin Clark looks to jump to second on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list against NU on Wednesday
Caitllin Clark

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71.

Michael Conroy/AP

The last time Iowa guard Caitlin Clark played in Evanston, things were a lot different.

There was no hype around the NCAA scoring record being broken or any fanfare attached to her arrival in town. There were only 1,578 fans in attendance as Clark and teammate Monika Czinano each had double-doubles to lead the Hawkeyes to a 72-67 overtime victory against Northwestern in January 2022.

Since then, Clark has become the face of women’s basketball. That, in turn, has made the Iowa women’s team the hottest ticket anywhere it takes the court. On Wednesday, Clark and the No. 3 Hawkeyes will play in front of the first sellout crowd in the history of NU women’s basketball at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The most pressing question every opponent has the task of answering before facing the reigning women’s player of the year is simple: How do you guard her?

‘‘I’m not playing,’’ Wildcats coach Joe McKeown joked.

Humor aside, the only real way to defend Clark, McKeown acknowledged, is to accept that she’s going to score, regardless. From there, the goal is to make her as uncomfortable as possible and force her into turnovers.

In her senior season, Clark is averaging 32 points, 7.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds. The last time she was held to fewer than 20 points was last February, when she finished with 18 in a loss to Maryland.

In Clark’s four college seasons, NU has limited her to an average of 21 points — including a game with a career-low eight in her freshman season — in going 3-3 against Iowa. But the Hawkeyes have won the last three games between the teams, with the missing piece for the Wildcats being Veronica Burton, the most decorated defensive player to come through the program.

‘‘We always had to know where she was on the floor,’’ Burton said about her matchups against Clark. ‘‘We played a blizzard defense, so it wasn’t going to be one person defending her.

‘‘From a scouting-report standpoint, when she would go left, we knew that she loved her step-back three. When she went right, we knew she wanted to get to the basket.’’

Clark still loves to take step-back three-pointers going left and drive to the rim going right. The only difference is, she’s more efficient. She’s shooting 40.7% from three-point range and has a true shooting percentage — when adjusted for three-pointers and free throws— of 63.9%.

She doesn’t make it easier on opponents when she’s starting her own fast break, either. Clark’s averaging about seven defensive rebounds a game.

Iowa reached the NCAA women’s title game last season before falling to LSU and is in pursuit of another championship opportunity this season. NU, meanwhile, has fallen from Big Ten champions into rebuilding mode in the last four seasons. McKeown has six underclassmen on his roster, with freshman Casey Harter and sophomore Caroline Lau leading the Wildcats in minutes in the backcourt.

On the flip side, the Hawkeyes’ biggest asset — aside from Clark, of course — is their experience. Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall can punish teams from outside, and Hannah Stuelke is averaging 12.6 points in the post.

McKeown acknowledged the game won’t be business as usual for NU from a logistical standpoint. He said the athletic department is prepared for the sellout crowd and, more specifically, for a court-storming in the wake of a recent incident at Ohio State in which a fan ran into Clark while she was on her way to the locker room.

Clark has 3,389 points in her college career, 138 behind Kelsey Plum’s record of 3,527. She won’t break Plum’s record in Evanston, but she’s all but guaranteed to pass No. 3 Jackie Stiles (3,393) and No. 2 Kelsey Mitchell (3,402) on the all-time list.

Next Up In College Sports
The Big Ten’s top 10 (make that 11) men’s basketball players of the last 30 years
Expanded Big Ten basketball tourneys will only include 15 of league’s 18 teams
Chaos reigns in AP men’s basketball Top 25
South Carolina remains unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll
Which teams have ‘it’? Which are frauds? Here are seven burning questions on college basketball
Boo Buie leads Wildcats in a rout against visiting Buckeyes
The Latest
Police stand in front of a damaged white sedan near the House of Blues.&nbsp;
Crime
Chicago police officer charged with DUI in deadly crash outside House of Blues
The blood alcohol level of Tangie Brown, 40, was .093 when she was tested two hours after the Dec. 7 crash, prosecutors said. Responding officers didn’t offer the test at the scene.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.
Crime
Body pulled from Chicago River on Lower West Side
The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 16: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field during the second inning of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 775789985
Letters to the Editor
New White Sox stadium would be a strikeout
The White Sox have a perfectly good home at 35th & Shields. If the team moves to The 78, it would.affect Bridgeport and other surrounding neighborhoods.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) shoots the ball over Simeon.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Public Schools students at Lincoln Park High School joined kids at schools across the city who protested Tuesday in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.
Education
CPS students walk out to support City Council’s Gaza cease-fire resolution
The Council is expected to debate the long-delayed resolution Wednesday after more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed. It also seeks the release of Israeli hostages taken by the militant group Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack.
By Nader IssaPhyllis Cha, and 1 more
 