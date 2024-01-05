The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
CTA Yellow Line reopens nearly two months after crash that injured 23

The Yellow Line, which connects north suburban Skokie to the city via the CTA, reopened to commuters Friday.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Commuters wait for the Yellow Line train as service reopened Friday following a November crash that injured dozens.

Commuters at the CTA Howard station wait for the Yellow Line train as service reopened Friday following a November crash that injured dozens.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In the still, dark moments before dawn Friday, a familiar voice echoed on the CTA Howard platform: “This is a Yellow Line train to Dempster - Skokie.”

It was the first time that commuters heard the announcement after a Yellow Line CTA train rear-ended a snowplow Nov. 16, injuring dozens and halting service for weeks, causing hurdles for frustrated and nervous travelers.

“CTA has extensively examined all aspects of Yellow Line operations, from tracks and signals to train operations and communications,” a news release from the CTA reads. “Several test trains have run along the line, over multiple days in various weather conditions.”

The November crash injured 38 — 23 were taken to hospitals, three were listed in critical condition and 15 declined medical attention at the scene.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Friday morning, bundled up commuters hustled between the Yellow Line, which connects north suburban Skokie to the rest of the city, and the Red and Purple Lines at the Howard stop in Rogers Park.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash, including the cause, and a full report is expected later this year. The board’s chair Jennifer Homendy previously told worried commuters rail transportation is “incredibly safe” — safer than traveling by car.

The CTA has increased safety measures “out of an abundance of caution” when reopening the line, including power washing the lines, clearing them of residue and debris, increasing communications and reduced speed.

In the absence of regular Yellow Line service, a shuttle has been running between the stops. The shuttle service was scheduled to end as train service resumes, according to the CTA. Service was initially estimated to restart after about a week, but ended up taking nearly two months.

Friday morning, commuter Rob Powell reflected on the ordeal.

“To have to take the shuttle, it’s inconvenient,” said Powell, who usually takes the Purple Line to Evanston but occasionally rides the Yellow Line. “It does bring a headache. It’s like, ‘Why am I rerouting?’”

At least one passenger on the train during the crash has sued the CTA in Cook County Circuit Court. Cleon Hawkins, a 52-year-old Chicago man who was hospitalized after the crash, alleges in the suit the “commuter train was operated negligently,” according to a news release issued by the firm representing him, Clifford Law Offices.

Grubhub awards microgrants to 64 local nonprofits helping people eat healthier
Indiana man rescued six days after crashing truck thanks well-wishers for “revitalizing my hope in humanity.”
New York City is suing charter bus companies for transporting migrants from Texas
Racing to save ancient history, University of Chicago scientists work to preserve carvings in Egypt
Ed Burke still in line for hefty payouts from pension, campaign funds after corruption conviction
Bobblehead museum nods to Chicago for National Bobblehead Day
Meals by Good Food is Good Medicine
Chicago
Grubhub awards microgrants to 64 local nonprofits helping people eat healthier
One of the groups that received a grant provides free cooking classes and nutritional coaching for communities on the South and West sides.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Matt Reum
News
Indiana man rescued six days after crashing truck thanks well-wishers for “revitalizing my hope in humanity.”
Matt Reum has told police his truck went off Interstate 94 ahead of a bridge over Salt Creek, missing the guardrail and rolling several times before landing on the other side of the creek, hidden out of sight from the road above.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A young person sits with head between his knees on the street.
Other Views
When college students have no home, it’s up to their schools to step up
Research from fall 2020 found that 43% of students at four-year institutions were experiencing housing insecurity and 14% were experiencing homelessness. Illinois is addressing the problem.
By Cheyenne Garcia
 
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall, Dec. 12, 2023, in New York.
Immigration
New York City is suing charter bus companies for transporting migrants from Texas
The lawsuit accuses 17 bus companies of participating in a “bad faith” relocation plan that violates state restrictions on abandoning “needy persons” in New York.
By Associated Press
 
Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Economy looking up, but Americans are feeling down
The larger impact of the pandemic goes well beyond prices. It has damaged our national confidence, our ability to believe in the future.
By Steven V. Roberts
 