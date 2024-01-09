The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Stan’s Donut Fest to celebrate chain’s 10th year in Chicago

The River North event will run Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is set to feature a 12-donut tasting, a live DJ, photo ops and giveaways, including the chance to win a Golden Cup: a ticket to free coffee at the chain for a year.

By  Violet Miller
   
Dreamsicle, an exclusive Stan’s Donut flavor, will be available at Stan’s Donut Fest Jan. 20 at the River North location. Attendees will have a chance to win a Golden Cup, entitling them free coffee for a year.

Stan’s Donuts is set to celebrate 10 years in Chicago with the first-ever Stan’s Donut Fest on Jan. 20.

General admission tickets gain attendees access to a 12-donut tasting that will include new flavors along with some classics. Among them: lemon pistachio, blue velvet coconut, Captain Crunch bismark and others not found at Stan’s stores.

The event — a partnership with River North Fests that will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 West Kinzie St. — will also have a live DJ, photo ops and giveaways, including the chance to win a Golden Cup: a ticket to free coffee at the chain for a year.

Tickets start at $20, but for an additional $10, patrons can get VIP tickets that also include two of the event’s drinks, such as espresso martinis, beer, mimosas and jelly donut shots.

