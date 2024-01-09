No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 163: This season’s surprises
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen give their Two Takes and break down four big surprises so far this season. New rules, conferences that have impressed and more.
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
Mike and Joe give their Two Takes on the busy week of basketball and break down four big surprises so far this season. New rules, conferences that have impressed and more.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
