The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 163: This season’s surprises

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen give their Two Takes and break down four big surprises so far this season. New rules, conferences that have impressed and more.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 163: This season’s surprises
Waubonsie’s Tyreek Coleman (12) and Trey Blissett (3) begin to celebrate as the Warriors defeat Neuqua Valley.

Waubonsie’s Tyreek Coleman (12) and Trey Blissett (3) begin to celebrate as the Warriors defeat Neuqua Valley.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

Mike and Joe give their Two Takes on the busy week of basketball and break down four big surprises so far this season. New rules, conferences that have impressed and more. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In High School Sports
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 7, 2024
Kenwood freshman Devin Cleveland arrives in the spotlight, breaks Warren’s 14-game winning streak
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Homewood-Flossmoor hands DePaul Prep its first loss of the season
The Latest
British singer/songwriter Josienne Clarke performing live.
Columnists
‘Melancholy is a profession in itself’
Songwriter Josienne Clarke turned a failed Chicago show into a song — and a lesson.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Allen Washington and Tanya Lozano of Healthy Hood Chicago stand for a portrait. Lozano and Washington’s Healthy Hood Chicago earned an Infusion Award from The Lewis Prize for Music.
Pilsen
Fighting inequality with music: Pilsen nonprofit awarded $150k to help young artists
Healthy Hood, which provides Chicago youth with resources to create music and art, was awarded the grant by the Lewis Prize for Music, a philanthropic organization dedicated to music education.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Andre Drummond
Bulls
Bulls big man Andre Drummond keeps a starter’s mentality no matter the role
Drummond has been very solid starting the last seven games while Nikola Vucevic was dealing with a groin injury, but with Vooch set to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday, it’s back to the bench for his teammate. Good thing Drummond doesn’t see it that way.
By Joe Cowley
 
It’s traditionally served for breakfast throughout North Africa and the Middle East, but shakshouka is also a vibrant brunch dish and a warming, comforting dinner.&nbsp;
Recipes
Breakfast or dinner, shakshouka delivers layers of flavors
This recipe nudges this welcoming stew into dinner territory with the hearty additions of chickpeas, wilted greens and spicy sausage.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Dreamsicle, an exclusive Stan’s Donut flavor, will be available at Stan’s Donut Fest Jan. 20 at the River North location. Attendees will have a chance to win a Golden Cup, entitling them free coffee for a year.
Food and Restaurants
Stan’s Donut Fest to celebrate chain’s 10th year in Chicago
The River North event will run Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is set to feature a 12-donut tasting, a live DJ, photo ops and giveaways, including the chance to win a Golden Cup: a ticket to free coffee at the chain for a year.
By Violet Miller
 