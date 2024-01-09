The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Weather News Chicago

Ground stop ordered at O’Hare Airport; winter weather advisory extended into early Wednesday

As of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, 163 flights were cancelled at O’Hare. This could continue to climb if weather conditions do not improve.

By  Cindy Hernandez and Audrey Hettleman
   
SHARE Ground stop ordered at O’Hare Airport; winter weather advisory extended into early Wednesday
Snow falling on the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare International Airport Monday.

Inbound flights to O’Hare Airport have been delayed due to snow and freezing rain. As of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, 163 flights have been cancelled. Forty-two flights were canceled at Midway.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times (file)

A full ground stop was ordered at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon due to snow and ice.

The ground stop, which requires all inbound planes to remain on the ground at their airport of origin, went into effect at 3:09 p.m. and was expected to last until 4:30 p.m. but could be extended as the snow storm continues to affect weather conditions, according to the FAA.

As of 5:15 p.m., 163 flights were canceled at O’Hare, and that number could continue to climb if weather conditions do not improve. Forty-two flights were canceled at Midway International Airport.

A winter weather advisory in Chicago was extended until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Officials said hazardous travel conditions were expected and an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow could accumulate overnight. The National Weather Service is also warning of potential flash-freeze conditions and black ice tonight.

Less than an inch of snow was measured at O’Hare International Airport, and 1.2 inches were measured at Midway International Airport as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. The snowfall was originally expected to be higher.

Related
Related
Related

Snow is forecast to return to the area again later in the week, likely Wednesday night through Saturday. Chances decrease on Sunday, but it’s still possible the area could see flurries. Temperatures are likely to plummet by the beginning of next week, with forecasts predicting single-digit and negative temps by Sunday night.

Next Up In News
Kim Foxx reflects on her legacy as she prepares to step down as Cook County state’s attorney
Will EPA force cleanup of toxic Southwest Side waterway?
Bally’s Chicago casino closes out year $9.7M short of Lightfoot’s budget bet
Chicago’s acting planning commissioner vows ‘more shovels in the ground and more ribbons cut’
CPS reports thousands of computers missing — but rarely uses $3 million tracking system to find them
Federal and Illinois 2024 tax season starts Jan. 29
The Latest
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks Tuesday at a meeting of the Leaders Network at the Columbus Park Refectory.
News
Kim Foxx reflects on her legacy as she prepares to step down as Cook County state’s attorney
‘I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do next,’ she told a Tuesday meeting of the Leaders Network at the Columbus Park Refectory.
By David Struett
 
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler.
Money
SEC chair denies a bitcoin ETF has been approved, says account on X was ‘compromised’
The confusion came as crypto fans anxiously await the approval of the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund. The ETF would provide a way to invest in bitcoin without having to buy the cryptocurrency outright on an exchange such as Binance or Coinbase.
By Ken Sweet | AP
 
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease is on the trading block. (AP)
White Sox
Dealin’ Cease: GM Chris Getz updates ongoing talks to trade White Sox ace
“All it takes is one team to want to jump out and get a deal done,” Getz said. “I don’t think there’s a club out there that hasn’t expressed some level of interest in him.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Warren’s Alex Daniels (12) shoots against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles
Bears
Lessons or liabilities? Bears must assess where Matt Eberflus would lead them
Going from 3-14 to 7-10 reflects progress, but the details and detours along the way make the Eberflus decision more complicated.
By Jason Lieser
 