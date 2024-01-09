The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture News

Adan Canto, featured in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ dies at 42

Canto died of appendiceal cancer and had opted to keep his diagnosis private, according to his publicist.

By  Associated Press
   
MARIA SHERMAN, AP Music Writer
SHARE Adan Canto, featured in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ dies at 42
Actor Adan Canto attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York in 2022.

Actor Adan Canto attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York in 2022.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Adan Canto, the Mexican singer and actor best known for his roles in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Agent Game” as well as the TV series “The Cleaning Lady,” has died. He was 42.

Publicist Jennifer Allen, told The Associated Press Canto died of appendiceal cancer and had opted to keep his diagnosis private.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” Allen wrote in a statement. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico and raised in Texas, Canto began his career at age 16, when he left home for Mexico City to work as a singer-songwriter. He then began pursuing acting, making his TV debut on the 2009 Mexican series “Estado de Gracia.” His American debut came later, on Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series “The Following,” which starred Kevin Bacon.

His notable roles include Vice President-elect Aaron Shore on “Designated Survivor,” Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla on “Narcos,” and the mutant Sunspot in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Canto starred in Halle Berry’s directorial debut, “Bruised,” as well as “Agent Game.”

He also directed his first short film in 2014 and a second one in 2020, a provocative western starring Theo Rossi.

Canto was starring as Armand Morales on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” at the time of his death, which is currently filming its third season. He was unable to participate in the production due to his illness but was hoping to rejoin later in the season.

Canto had a broad smile and a boisterous laugh. His friends said he also had a sensitivity and humility that could seem at odds with the big frame and square jaw of a leading man.

Kiefer Sutherland, who starred alongside Canto on “Designated Survivor,” shared a tribute on his Instagram page.

“It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit,” Sutherland wrote in a caption partnering a photo of the two of them on set. “As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace.”

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 18 months.

“Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon,” his wife wrote on her Instagram account.

Next Up In Entertainment
10 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Chicago
Sinead O’Connor died from natural causes, coroner says
Aaron Rodgers denies linking Jimmy Kimmel to Jeffrey Epstein, doesn’t offer apology
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis to serve house arrest while awaiting trial in Tupac Shakur case
‘Melancholy is a profession in itself’
Fighting inequality with music: Pilsen nonprofit awarded $150k to help young artists
The Latest
merlin_13889329.jpg
Education
CPS assistant principal stole $273K from after-school program, prosecutors say
Details of the alleged embezzlement and criminal charges were laid out in an annual report CPS Inspector General Will Fletcher released this week.
By Nader Issa and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks Tuesday at a meeting of the Leaders Network at the Columbus Park Refectory.
News
Kim Foxx touts accomplishing her ‘mission’ as Cook County state’s attorney: ‘No one drove me out of this job’
‘I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do next,’ she told a Tuesday meeting of the Leaders Network at the Columbus Park Refectory.
By David Struett
 
Shota Imanaga
Cubs
Cubs nearing a deal with Shōta Imanaga, per reports
Imanaga’s signing won’t be official until he’s undergone a physical.
By Maddie Lee
 
Visitors participate in a past “Black Creativity Family Day” at the Museum of Science and Industry.
Entertainment and Culture
10 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Chicago
From family-friendly museum programming to a racial justice bike ride, there are plenty of ways to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Chicago.
By Erica Thompson
 
merlin_118218079.jpg
The Watchdogs
EPA to decide if foul-smelling toxic Southwest Side waterway needs clean-up — and who would do it
Little Village group wants the EPA to force action taken on a heavily polluted channel off the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.
By Brett Chase
 