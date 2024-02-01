Strengthen Faith’s Law to better protect Illinois students from sexual abuse

I’m glad the Sun-Times review of the movie “Miller’s Girl” acknowledged the “totally inappropriate banter” by a character in the movie (“ ‘Miller’s Girl’ the tedious tale of an ineffectual teacher and his infatuated student” — Jan. 26).

This teacher supposedly knows where the line is, but he leers at a student and later exchanges text messages with her, receiving a topless photo.

The title character enters the personal space of his student, whispers in her ear, meets her socially, shares a cigarette, drives to her house and kisses her, and sexually satisfies himself while reading her pornographic fantasies — but still views himself as the victim.

I am shocked that in 2024 such a movie was even made. Its farcical representation of teachers with tons of free time and hardly any students is innocuous enough, but in that comically untrue envelope, it delivers a very dangerous message.

It lies, saying it’s somehow empowering to be preyed upon by someone in authority. In reality, students who are subjected to sexual contact by their educators do not prevail and conquer; they suffer lifelong psychological harm. The mixture of affection and manipulation present in these “relationships” disrupts and distorts their development. Some do not recover.

I had the privilege of working with legislators on Faith’s Law last session, which thankfully passed and improved student safety through administrative practices in schools. However, there was one change we couldn’t get through: closing a loophole that could allow an educator to groom a student who is a minor and then initiate sex on that student’s 18th birthday.

I was once asked why it mattered to me to protect 18-year-olds since I was 17 when my teacher abused me. Why? Because when I turned 18 as a senior, I still had to ask permission to use the bathroom, I still had to obey my teacher, and I was still subject to discipline if I did not. No sex can be consensual in that context. School personnel hold control over our futures, and they do not have any moral allowance to sexually touch us.

So far, three Illinois state legislators have filed bills to address this loophole that legally tolerates the sexual exploitation of students. I sincerely hope that despite Hollywood glorifying such harm, Illinois will finally say enough is enough and stand for protecting the vulnerable.

Faith Colson, Schaumburg

Letters are too hard on Donald Trump

It’s funny, you print mostly negative “letters to the editor” toward former President Trump even though he has millions of followers. It seems to me your paper is extremely biased. Too bad you don’t represent both opinions.

Tom Hessling, Milwaukee