Owners of Goosefoot restaurant in Lincoln Square announce plans to relocate

The owners of the Michelin Guide-listed restaurant Goosefoot in Lincoln Square announced Wednesday they plan to relocate the restaurant, to be closer to family.

A message posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page read: “Spring is just around the corner, goosefoot® is ready to plant new seeds. We are excited to share with you, WE ARE MOVING!”

The message continued: “As most of you know we have been planning this move for a while, we want to be closer to family.”

The owners of the eatery, which specialized in contemporary French cuisine, are the husband-and-wife team of Chris and Nina Nugent.

“We would like to thank all the wonderful guests we met over the past 12 years, for your support and friendship...We are looking forward to sharing with you where our goose is landing. Thank you for being part of our dream!” the Facebook message read.

No further information was offered.

Chef Chris Nugent grew up in a restaurant family in Endicott, New York, according to his bio on the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant at 2656 West Lawrence Ave. opened in 2011 and was awarded Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. They subsequently lost the star rating in 2023.

The restaurant featured 30 seats and was BYOB.