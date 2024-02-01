Lurie Children’s Hospital experiencing phone, email outages, leaving some parents frustrated

Some parents of children with medical conditions say they are confused and frustrated as a network outage at Lurie Children’s Hospital dragged into a second day.

The outage, which began Wednesday, is affecting the hospital’s phone, email and electronic systems.

“Obviously, we understood what was happening was out of their control, but it is still just a little frustrating,” Natalie Davis told the Sun-Times via Facebook Messenger.

Davis said the hospital’s lack of clarity left her in a state of limbo. Her 9-month-old son was born with a condition called right-sided complete tibial hemimelia, a condition where a child is born with a shorter shinbone or without one.

On Thursday morning, Davis’ son was supposed to have an appointment with a doctor at Lurie to discuss treatment options. But, living in Michigan, Davis said she didn’t want to make the nearly two-hour drive only to find out her appointment was canceled after seeing other parents on social media saying their appointments had been canceled.

Lurie said in a statement that the hospital’s information management team was working to resolve the outage as soon as possible. The outage is systemwide, affecting all 55 Lurie offices in the Chicago area, according to the hospital’s website .

The cause of the outage was not yet known. The hospital urged anyone experiencing emergencies to dial 911 or visit their nearest emergency department.

“We have been in communication with patient-families, hospital staff, and community providers to provide guidance during this period as we work to restore our systems,” Lurie said. “Providing our people with the support they need to continue providing safe and effective care for our patients remains our top priority.”

The hospital said care teams would contact patients with a scheduled appointment Thursday or Friday, if needed.

Davis and her mother-in-law took paid time off from work for the appointment, which was scheduled eight months ago. Now, she said they’re waiting for the hospital’s phones to get back online to reschedule.

“It would have been helpful if there was someone answering questions people were commenting,” she said.

Jennifer Sabourin, whose 9-year-old daughter is having surgery in three weeks, had an appointment for her daughter to get an endoscopy on Wednesday.

Her daughter didn’t go to school and had to fast the night before, she said. Sabourin also took the day off work. Sabourin lives in the western suburbs and drives between 30 and 45 minutes to the hospital.

After arriving at Lurie Children’s Hospital and checking in at the building’s security desk and the reception area for the procedure, Sabourin was told the appointment was canceled.

“I was so angry, I was probably unreasonably angry,” she said. “I was mostly frustrated that there was no way to contact patients to say we want you to be aware of what’s happening.”

Sabourin said she wished she had been notified of the outage earlier. It wasn’t until she got on social media that she understood the extent of the outage, she said.

Sabourin said she was told the hospital would contact her about rescheduling but hadn’t received a call as of Thursday afternoon.

“I will be even more frustrated if her surgery gets affected because of this,” she said. “But I haven’t heard from anybody so I have no idea.”