The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Powerhouse cast brings down the house in Marriott Theatre’s sizzling ‘In the Heights’

It’s evident from the thrilling opening sequence that director James Vasquez has captured the brimming, crowded heart of the musical.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Powerhouse cast brings down the house in Marriott Theatre’s sizzling ‘In the Heights’
Nina (Addie Morales)&nbsp;and Benny Yasir Muhammad are drawn to each other “In the Heights” at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

Nina (Addie Morales) and Benny (Yasir Muhammad) fall in love “In the Heights” at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

Liz Lauren

“In the Heights” is a show bursting with vibrant, swirling storytelling. In the Pulitzer-nominated 2005 musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda (music and lyrics) and Quiara Alegria Hudes (book) capture the world of New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, where longtime residents and local businesses find themselves on the cusp of being gentrified out of their community. 

In the Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre’s staging running through March 17, it’s evident from the thrilling opening sequence that director James Vasquez has captured the brimming, crowded heart of “In the Heights.”

‘In the Heights’

In the Heights

When: Through March 17

Where: Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre,

Tickets: $60-$78.10

Info: www.MarriottTheatre.com

Run time: 2 hours and 25 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission

The musical begins before the bustle of the neighborhood fills the in-the-round space with glorious noise. On a stage lit like early dawn, a lone graffiti artist appears. What follows is an explosive hip-hop dance solo from Graffiti Pete (Phillip Wood), a stunning showstopper that lets every person in the house know that this “In the Heights” means business and is truly special. 

Before they won Pulitzers (Hudes in 2012 for “Water by the Spoonful,” Miranda in 2016 for “Hamilton,”), the authors created a musical at once specific and timeless: “In the Heights” is the story of predominantly Latino immigrants — many with roots in the Dominican Republic — striving to preserve their families, culture, and community in the face of inevitable, inescapable change.

The plot is ruddered by Usnavi (Joseph Morales), who runs the bodega left to him by his parents. As in Miranda’s “Hamilton,” the verbiage flies fast and furious through a variety of musical styles. With William Carlos Angulo’s captivating choreography and music direction by Ryan T. Nelson, “In the Heights” sounds as good as it looks — mostly. 

The cast of “In the Heights” at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

The cast of “In the Heights” at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

Liz Lauren

The storyline unfolds during the sweltering early days of July. Local academic prodigy Nina Rosario (Addie Morales) has just arrived home from college, the whole neighborhood ready to celebrate her success. Nina’s parents Kevin (Rudy Martinez) and Camila (Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel) own a taxi company, a business they started after Kevin left the Domican Republic, unwilling to follow his father as a sugar cane farmer. 

Rosario’s employee and aspiring entrepreneur Benny (Yasir Muhammad) nurtures a budding romance with Nina, despite Kevin’s unwavering pronouncement that Benny — who is Black — will never be good enough for Nina.

Over at the local salon, owner Daniela (Lillian Castillo, all authoritative verve and tough-love compassion) and stylists Carla (Michelle Lauto) and Vanessa (Paola V. Hernandez) tweeze brows and gossip with a delicious mix of love and salaciousness while packing up: Like so many others, the rent has escalated beyond Daniela’s means. 

Meanwhile, Abuela Claudia (Crissy Guerrero) serves as a gentle, foundational pillar of the community. 

Rudy Martinez and Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel&nbsp;in “In the Heights” at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

Rudy Martinez and Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel in “In the Heights” at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

Liz Lauren

Among the other marvelously memorable denizens of “In the Heights” are Jordan Arredondo as Usnavi’s younger cousin Sonny, a firebrand activist-in-the-making, and Andres J. DeLeon’s Piraguero, whose arias about shaved-ice give the neighborhood an operatic flair. 

Usnavi’s bodega serves as a nexus for myriad hopes and dreams, his customers subtly — or not — revealing their frustrations, triumphs and desires they buy cafe con leche and newspapers. A winning lottery ticket and a 4th of July blackout combine to create incendiary tension.

There’s not a weak link in the cast. Muhammad’s flow delivering traffic reports would make any real-life traffic jam a whole lot more bearable. Gonzalez-Cadel’s “Enough” is a full-stop display of matriarchal power — which will not be diminished just because the family business is in her husband’s name. 

Morales gives Nina sweetness cut through with intense drive and an overwhelming fear of failure. Hernandez’ Vanessa is a mix of yearning, hope and frustration — despite saving for years, she can’t convince anyone to rent her an apartment on the other side of the George Washington Bridge.

Set designer Arnel Sancianco hangs signage above the stage to cue the audience into the locale and its people, with lighting designer Jesse Klug evoking the aforementioned bridge with a suspended canopy of glimmering bulbs that morph into club lights.

It’s the club scene where the show stumbles slightly. Thanks to an extremely exasperating bit of blocking, the sightlines of the solo/duo dancers set centerstage are all but completely blocked by clumps of ensemble members positioned on the outskirts of the in-the-round stage. And an all-important mural revealed in the climactic final moments has a similar fate: It’s underwhelming because it’s tough to see.

None of that should keep you away. “In the Heights” overflows with heart and heat, the tropics of the DR merging with the baked asphalt of the Heights to deliver a sizzling story rooted in history and as relevant as today’s headlines. 

Next Up In Theater
‘Highway Patrol’ deepens as Dana Delany’s social media play grows more complex
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 1-7: The Mix
‘Illinoise’ team puts dancers up front in adapting Sufjan Stevens’ album for stage
Chita Rivera, pioneering Tony-winning dancer and singer, dies at 91
Jazz-flavored boxing opera ‘Champion’ scores many points in Lyric co-production
‘Highway Patrol’ a revelatory experience for Dana Delany
The Latest
A sign touting homes sold at a new home construction site in Northbrook.
Money
Keller Williams agrees to pay $70 million to settle real estate agent commission lawsuits nationwide
The central claim in the lawsuits was that the country’s biggest real estate brokerages engaged in practices that unfairly forced homeowners to pay artificially inflated agent commissions when selling their home.
By Alex Viega | AP
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 46 known residents face federal charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
A Rube Foster bobblehead. Foster founded the Chicago American Giants in 1911. The Hall of Famer played 21 seasons across several professional leagues and was a founder of the National Negro League.
Black History
Chicago American Giants highlighted in National Bobblehead Museum’s Black History Month commemorative series
The bobblehead museum partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to release 50 unique figurines, including models of the Chicago American Giants’ Hall of Fame pitcher Rube Foster.
By Kade Heather
 
Donald Trump hands a red hat to one of a crowd of supporters in New Hampshire.
Columnists
If you’re going to argue with me, at least learn how to spell
Some are online tough guys, Many are stymied by what I call the Mystery of the Apostrophe, as in “your” Trump Derangement Syndrome vs. “you’re a Commie.” Gene Lyons dissects his readers’ emails.
By Gene Lyons
 
Kelly Lynn Fontaine and Brian Dula smile and wear red hats supporting Trump in this selfie.
Crime
Southwest suburban residents charged with entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
An FBI agent alleges Kelly Lynn Fontaine and Brian Dula of Lockport entered the restricted perimeter around the Capitol and spent 11 minutes on the Senate side.
By Jon Seidel
 