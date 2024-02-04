The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 4, 2024
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: Leucistic Canada goose, red foxes and Wendell Berry on snow

A leucistic Canada goose in the Roselle, red fox in Downers Grove and poet Wendell Berry on snow are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Leucistic Canada goose, red foxes and Wendell Berry on snow
A leucistic Canada goose in Roselle. Credit: Susan Banakis

A leucistic Canada goose in Roselle.

Susan Banakis

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Susan Banakis emailed, after nudging by Bob France, a photo of a leucistic Canada goose at Turner Pond in Roselle. Albinism or leucism? A simple distinction is albinism is complete lack of pigmentation while leucism is partial loss of pigmentation (and no impact on eye color), according to the National Park Service .

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), Twitter ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

A leucistic Canada goose with other Canada geese in Roselle. Credit: Susan Banakis

A leucistic Canada goose with other Canada geese in Roselle.

Susan Banakis

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Unfortunately, no photo . . . but as I was leaving work last Wednesday [in Downers Grove] around 3:30-still broad daylight-a red fox crossed the entrance/exit road right near a guard booth. It knew enough to avoid cars but didn’t seem too upset about people seeing it. I’d say the Winter hasn’t been too tough on it: it looked well-fed and the coat was prime after a week of serious cold.” Pete Lamar

A: As much as red foxes are my favorite mammal, I still haven’t taken a good photo of one.

LAST WORD

“Suppose we did our work

like the snow, quietly, quietly.

leaving nothing out.”

Wendell Berry, “Like Snow” from “Leavings,” 2009

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 24-25: Essex, (815) 922-4027

March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

March 9-10: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing of safety classes at  dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

SHOWTIME

Through today, Feb. 4: All-Canada Show  , Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Through today, Feb. 4: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show  , Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Saturday, Feb. 10: Northern Illinois Conservation Club’s 64th annual Ice Fishing Derby  , Turtle Beach Marina, Channel Lake

Saturday, Feb. 10, to Feb. 11:Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, Hobart, Ind., (219) 263-3358

Next Sunday, Feb. 11: Henry Decoy Show  , Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Guide William Heim, “Early Season Geneva Crappies Strategy,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m., lakegenevafishingclub.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Friday, Feb. 9: Final day, third lottery, spring turkey

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel hoping to emulate Jason Dickinson’s ‘smart plays’ after break
Luke Getsy nearing deal to run Raiders offense
Bulls fall short to Kings as life without guard Zach LaVine begins
Freshman Davion Thompson scores 26 as Bolingbrook hands Waubonsie Valley its first loss
‘31-0 is something we didn’t dream of’: Loyola shows championship mettle in winning GCAC tournament
Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers set record with $8M sale
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Overworked and stressed, my wife takes on another obligation — caring for elderly neighbor
She’s already exhausted from caring for her father and ailing sister-in-law, and her husband believes another commitment will wear her out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson (3) moves the ball against Waubonsie Valley.
High School Basketball
Freshman Davion Thompson scores 26 as Bolingbrook hands Waubonsie Valley its first loss
It was a complete team effort for Bolingbrook, which won the game defensively.
By Michael O’Brien
 
kw-cst-020424-4002.jpg
High School Basketball
‘31-0 is something we didn’t dream of’: Loyola shows championship mettle in winning GCAC tournament
“We kept our composure, so I think going into the playoff run we see that we can do that,” junior guard Aubrey Galvan said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan celebrates after the Bulls won the NBA Championship beating the Utah Jazz 87-86, Sunday, June 14, 1998, in Salt Lake City.
News
Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers set record with $8M sale
The six Air Jordan shoes — one apiece from the last games of the 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 championship series — set a new record for game-worn sneakers.
By Associated Press
 