The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 5, 2024
City Hall News Metro/State

City Council committee OKs study on how best to deploy Chicago police as resources shrink and some crimes spike

In pushing for the review, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) cited the need to respond more quickly to 911 calls and close the gap between response times in different police districts.

By  Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 Updated  
SHARE City Council committee OKs study on how best to deploy Chicago police as resources shrink and some crimes spike
cpd-star.jpeg

Getty

A City Council committee voted Monday to require the Chicago Police Department to conduct yet another staffing analysis to determine how to best deploy its dwindling ranks after similar studies were effectively scrapped.

In pushing for the workforce allocation study, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) cited the need to respond more quickly to 911 calls, close the gap between response times in different police districts and comply with a federal consent decree that mandates such analyses on a regular basis.

Similar studies, commissioned in 2016 and 2019, weren’t completed and preliminary results weren’t made public. 

This time will be different, Martin said. He argued Chicagoans “deserve more transparency on how decisions are made.”

“We’ve been talking about it in fits and starts. It’s time to do it,” he said, noting workforce allocation studies in San Francisco, San Diego and Houston are “updated at least annually” with results used to make adjustments.

Martin estimated the study would cost $800,000 to $1 million, but told his colleagues “philanthropic partners are willing to step up and fund” the review “at no additional cost to the city.”

The ordinance approved Monday would give the police department 90 days to identify a “qualified third party” to conduct a “comprehensive staffing analysis.” 

That would include “department-wide staffing levels and workforce allocation analysis in every department bureau and unit at every rank, including sworn and civilian members, to help ensure the department has sufficient staffing and efficient workforce allocation.”

CPD would be required to provide “quarterly updates” on the progress of that study to the mayor, the full council and the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability starting in May 2024 and continuing to February 2025.

A written report would be required within a year, with a joint committee meeting 30 days after that public release. 

The analysis “shall develop a data-driven allocation methodology inclusive of the requirements” of the federal consent decree “that shall be used moving forward to adjust department staffing at least once a year no later than April 1,” the ordinance states.

Staffing remains a highly charged political issue in Chicago, with alderpersons fighting over limited police resources as shifting crime patterns lead to an outcry about armed robberies and violence in neighborhoods across the city. 

Meanwhile, lagging recruitment and a high attrition rate remain pressing concerns.

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) asked if there will be “clear direction” about what the study will measure and how to create a baseline for how to deploy officers. 

“I just don’t want us to get a product that’s useless,” Ervin said. “That we really can’t do anything with because we haven’t laid out the parameters of which we have some common thinking on or common goals for.”

Martin noted the consent decree has staffing benchmarks, but the court order doesn’t “get too prescriptive” about how to respond to specific crime markers. 

He advocated making the initial staffing study and its annual updates public “to take those points into account” to determine “how we want to have CPD prioritize that within the model.”

Ald. Silvana Tavares (23rd) was the only member of the Police and Fire Committee to vote down the ordinance brought by Martin. Ald. Anthony Sposato (38th), a former cop and firefighter, missed the vote but, later in the meeting, said he didn’t support the measure.

Last February, the University of Chicago Crime Lab released a summary of the workforce allocation study it was tapped to conduct under former Supt. David Brown in 2019. The Crime Lab created a model that sought to deploy officers more equitably, enabling them to spend 60% of their time answering 911 calls and the other 40% doing other tasks. 

“Too often, officers aren’t available when and where they’re most urgently needed,” the summary stated. “This inequitable distribution has real consequences, as we can see in our own home city of Chicago.”

The full, pro-bono analysis ultimately wasn’t released to the public, and its findings weren’t implemented by the department. However, the Crime Lab’s model could potentially be updated and adapted to help complete the new staffing analysis. 

By August 2021, the Crime Lab had already called for reassigning veteran and rookie officers immediately, based on the formula it created that includes calls for service, total violent crime in an area, population size and attrition of retiring officers, sources have said. 

Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Brown chose a slower approach , saying high-crime districts would get more manpower only as rookies graduate from the academy and complete their 18-month probation.

It took about two years to get South and West side police districts — where shootings and drug-dealing are worst — the staffing they need.

After the department scuttled the previous staffing studies, Martin said Chicago residents and policymakers are left with a limited understanding of the police department’s deployment decisions and “the ideal ways that officers should be spending their time.”

“Many of us here appreciate that some public safety planning information is sensitive and should remain private,” he said. “But I also believe that members of the public and our body deserve more transparency around how staffing decisions are made.”

Related

Next Up In Politics
How to vote in the March 19 Illinois presidential primary
Do you monitor your health with an app? Bills in Springfield could help guard your privacy
GOP House moves for a vote on Israel aid; Democrats call it a ploy
Illinois incumbents in Congress have fundraising advantage over rivals heading into March primary
Author Saul Bellow to earn yet another honor Tuesday
Pfleger demands DNC fund homes for Chicago’s unhoused before Democratic National Convention — or stay home
The Latest
A man crossed Wacker Dr. in front of a waiting city snowplow.
Chicago’s snowplow-naming contest winners include ‘CTRL-SALT-DELETE’ and ‘Ernie Snowbanks’
The city received nearly 10,000 voting responses from Chicagoans, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Packers CEO Mark Murphy
Bears
Packers CEO refers would-be amateur defensive coordinator to the Bears
When a fan with no NFL experience applied to become Green Bay’s new defensive coordinator, Mark Murphy said check with Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bill Hayes starred on “Days of Our Lives” for 53 years as Doug Williams.
Entertainment and Culture
For late singer, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Bill Hayes, it all started in a musical household in Harvey
Mr. Hayes, who died last month at age 98, grew up in the south suburb and went on to a stage and screen career that spanned 75 years. He married co-star Susan Seaforth in real life and on the show.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Red, gold and green holiday ornaments jutting out from a department store building.
Letters to the Editor
First, Chicago lost Marshall Field’s. Now, Macy’s is in decline. ‘It almost makes me cry.’
I’m bringing my girlfriend to Chicago this spring. She’s never been there. There is now one more iconic location I can no longer show her, a former resident of Hammond, Indiana, writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
En su debut en Chicago, la Compañía Nacional de Danza originaria de Madrid, presentará piezas como la coreografía “Passengers Within” (2022), una nueva obra de su director artístico, Joaquín de Luz.
La Voz Chicago
Compañía de danza de Madrid hace su debut en Chicago
Como parte de su gira por Estados Unidos, La Compañía Nacional de Danza se presenta en el Auditorium Theatre en una única función.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 