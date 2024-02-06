Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign tease Chicago listening party at United Center

In separate posts Monday night, Ye — formerly know as Kanye West — and Ty Dolla Sign teased a listening party for an upcoming release at the United Center.

Ye’s post depicted the number “1,” and Ty Dolla Sign’s post mentioned the word “Vultures,” a nod to their upcoming album “Vultures, Volume One,” and mentioned Thursday’s date along with the United Center. A since-deleted trailer for the album set a release date for Feb. 9 for the first of three parts of the album, though it was originally slated for a Dec. 15 release.

Neither post had a caption or any further information.

The United Center doesn’t have any events set for Thursday, though the Blackhawks are scheduled to play Wednesday and Friday, according to the stadium’s site .

Representatives for the United Center didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

