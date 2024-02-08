The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

A Chicago Crosstown Expressway that never was

This week’s Sun-Times expressway story reminded a reader about the proposed Crosstown Expressway. Plans for the expressway were eventually scrapped and the funds were allocated to transit agencies and road projects.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE A Chicago Crosstown Expressway that never was
A crowd of people carrying signs against a proposed Crosstown Expressway outside City Hall.

Protesters gather outside City Hall decades ago to express their opposition to the Crosstown Expressway, which was never built.

Sun-Times files

It was interesting to read the Sun-Times’ story about the history of our expressways and how those became borders of dividing the poor, Black and Brown communities from the the white and more affluent population.

I always thought the Eisenhower Expressway, with its sunken roadway, was to appease resistance from the Oak Park residents annoyed by motorists cutting through their neighborhoods, and the extraordinarily wide multi-lane Dan Ryan was Mayor Richard J. Daley’s desire to have that wide access on his South Side.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The Eisenhower and Kennedy, which is undergoing a major rehab, are now gridlocked to any expansion, albeit an expensive two-tier system.

Related

But this week’s Sun-Times article on the highways did not mention the proposed Crosstown Expressway, which was to be the last link to the network. The expressway was to run east of Cicero Avenue from the Kennedy Expressway south to 75th Street. Those plans were eventually scrapped and the funds were allocated to transit agencies and road projects.

Imagine how much less congested the downtown corridor would be today if that was in place.

Frank D. Hashimoto, Harwood Heights

Pondering Sox park parking

The proposal for the new White Sox stadium looks futuristic but there’s still many answered questions about it.

Related

One, where’s the parking going to be? Will fans be flying cars to the games like in ‘The Jetsons’ cartoons, then fold their cars up and carry them into the park? Or, will parking be underground with the city selling the parking rights for a fraction of the future profits, like the meter deal?

Walter Brzeski, Dunning 

CTA driver shouldn’t have balked to help robbery victim

I was outraged to read that the CTA driver who likely witnessed a robbery of a Jefferson Park woman continued to drive away as the victim flagged the bus and attempted to get on the public transit vehicle. Shame on that driver.

That driver should have been suspended and if an investigation reveals the driver did indeed see the woman was in trouble but still drove away, he or she should be fired. If the driver is a man, does he have a wife? A sister? A daughter? I know the driver, no matter the gender, has a mother. Is that how he or she would want someone to treat a cherished member of his or her family?

Related

As for the CTA “policy” of drivers only permitted to stop for passengers at designated stops: Give me a break.

It’s outrageous enough that individuals feel they can forcibly rob people at gunpoint. But it is even more despicable that city workers (technically, CTA workers) could witness a crime but don’t have to help. 

David J. Erfort, River Forest

Next Up In Commentary
Letting go of department stores
Landmarks panel vote is an important step to help preserve three historic Chicago churches
Black communities use ‘restorative mapping’ as a way to tell stories
Chicago police deployment study could be a step forward for cops, community trust
Get facts straight on Bring Chicago Home real estate transfer tax referendum
Black children have paid a steep price for the hollowing-out of Chicago’s neighborhood schools
The Latest
Una vista aérea de la vía colateral situada cerca de la calle 31st y la Avenida Kedzie en La Villita. | Brian Ernst/Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Gobierno acuerda investigar vía de agua maloliente en La Villita
Organizadores de La Villita pidieron a la Agencia de Protección ambiental que investigara la vía, que conecta con el Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, citando estudios que hallaron en el agua contaminantes de metales y sustancias químicas cancerígenas.
By Brett Chase
 
El Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital estableció un centro de llamadas el viernes pasado después de que todos los sistemas telefónicos, electrónicos y de correo electrónico quedaran fuera de servicio el 31 de enero.
La Voz Chicago
El Hospital Lurie Children’s lleva una semana sin sistema de comunicación luego de ciberataques
Se puede contactar al centro de llamadas al (800) 543-7362 para preguntas no urgentes de los pacientes, información sobre citas programadas y solicitudes de recetas, dijo un representante.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas silent as NBA trade deadline comes and goes
The speculation leading up to Thursday afternoon’s deadline was the Bulls could be quiet, but they didn’t even make a peep. That means growing criticism for Karnisovas and his front office, as they continue to be guilty of roster neglect.
By Joe Cowley
 
Myra Slotnick of Provincetown, Mass., in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday,
Politics
Supreme Court seems poised to reject efforts to kick Trump off ballot over Capitol riot
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 
Mohammed Al Hejoj, 39, was killed in December while working as a limo driver in Austin.
Austin
18-year-old man charged with fatally shooting popular limo driver in Austin
Zayin Kelly, 18, faces charges of murder and armed robbery in the Dec. 3 shooting.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 