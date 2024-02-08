US citizens from Chicago area taken by Israeli soldiers in raid of Gaza home, family says

Two Palestinian American citizens with Chicago-area roots were taken by Israeli soldiers in an early morning raid on their shelter in Gaza on Thursday, a family member said, months after U.S. officials approved them for evacuation but have since failed to secure their exit.

Their cousin in west suburban Chicago had been urgently asking United States officials to secure their evacuation. She and other Americans have even sued the State Department for alleged disparate treatment of Palestinian U.S. citizens trying to flee Israel’s bombardment of Gaza compared to Israeli Americans who were quickly helped after the Oct. 7 attacks by the militant group Hamas.

Borak and Hashem Alagha, 18 and 20, were born and raised in west suburban Lombard before their family moved to Canada and eventually Gaza.

Yasmeen Elagha (center, in white shirt) sits on a couch with family members including two cousins, brothers Hashem Alagha (far left) and Borak Alagha (far right) as they pose in a living room. Hashem and Borak were taken by Israeli soldiers Thursday. Provided

In the past four months, Israeli attacks have destroyed their home there, then a second home where they had taken shelter. Most recently, they were among 28 relatives sheltering in a two bedroom, one bathroom home in the Al-Mawasi neighborhood near Khan Younis, an area the Israeli military had directed Palestinians to flee to for safety. They’ve been low on food, drinking dirty water and shaken by daily Israeli airstrikes there.

It’s from that home that they were taken by Israeli soldiers early Thursday morning, said their cousin Yasmeen Elagha, a Northwestern law student who lives in suburban Oakbrook Terrace.

Crowds of people stand amid piles of rubble and collapsed buildings in Gaza, near the home where the Alagha family was staying. Borak Elagha/Provided

Yasmeen Elagha got a call from her aunt — Borak and Hashem’s mother — late Wednesday night in Chicago and early in the morning in Gaza.

“She was crying hysterically, her voice was so shaky,” Yasmeen Elagha said. “And she told me it was like 5 a.m. their time that Israeli soldiers basically broke their door down while they were sleeping, tied up and blindfolded the women and the children, faced them towards a wall.”

The soldiers then took all six men in the home, including Borak and Hashem, their Canadian citizen dad Ahmed and their mentally disabled uncle Maen. Borak is the youngest of the men at 18, and the oldest is another uncle who’s 59. The family doesn’t have contact with the men or know where they were taken. Another 14 men from the family were taken from other areas in Khan Younis.

The soldiers confiscated all the phones and electronics in the house except for Borak’s, which he hid, the family said. That phone is now the family’s only method of communication. The boys’ mother didn’t respond to messages on the phone Thursday.

“The soldiers fully destroyed the house on the inside, they broke down the doors, they slashed the tires on their cars so they have no mode of transportation,” Yasmeen Elagha said. “And they threw the women and the children outside of the home so they had to be untied by their neighbors when they discovered them.

“The last message that my aunt had sent me before she called to tell me that they were kidnapped was, ‘We’ve been feeling a lot more pressure because the Israeli soldiers and military are closing in on us. So we’re really scared, we’re really nervous,’” she said.

Yasmeen Elagha, who has been trying to help her relatives evacuate from Khan Younis in Gaza, stands in front of a photo of her, her cousins and other relatives in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Israeli military officials didn’t immediately comment.

A State Department spokesperson said Thursday morning officials are “aware” of the situation and are “seeking additional information.”

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” the spokesperson said.

Yasmeen Elagha said her family’s worst fears have come true and blamed the U.S. government for not taking more urgent action to protect the lives of American citizens.

U.S. officials already approved the family — including the two brothers, their three younger sisters, their parents and their uncle — for evacuation back in December. But their four attempts to exit at the Rafah Crossing at the Egyptian border have been denied because their names haven’t been added to an official evacuation list. The family has demanded the United States put more pressure in Israeli and Egyptian officials to help them leave.

“I’ve been screaming this at the top of my lungs for the past few months,” Yasmeen Elagha said. “And I told the U.S. government every step of the way, ‘Something will happen. They are already in danger and they will be put in even greater danger if you don’t act.’”

She wrote to U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth on Thursday morning, as well as U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, who represents her district in the western suburbs. Her calls to a U.S. task force for Gaza produced no results, and the American embassy in Jerusalem told her “there’s a war going on so we can’t control what happens in the ground,” she said.

“Every step of the way I’ve been met with total apathy,” Yasmeen Elagha said.

She said it was “insulting” to see President Joe Biden tell foreign governments last week, “If you harm an American, we will respond,” as the United States carried out strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the killing of three American soldiers on the Jordan-Syria border.

“He’s been on notice that Americans have been directly affected and he’s done absolutely nothing,” Yasmeen Elagha said. “It’s not a question of, ‘If you touch American lives.’ American lives have already been touched.”

Durbin and Duckworth didn’t immediately respond to requests to comment. Nor did Casten.

Casten said last month through a spokesperson that he would “continue to reiterate” to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that the U.S. “must do everything in our power to bring folks home.”

The Alagha family’s original home in Khan Younis, Gaza, is shown with a large, two-story hole in one wall and broken windows. Borak Elagha/Provided

Borak and Hashem’s mother is now frantically trying to find shelter for her three daughters aged 14, 12 and eight, because she fears the home they’ve been sheltering in could be further targeted.

The family is particularly worried about their mentally disabled uncle, who now is in Israeli custody without his medication. He had already been experiencing “visceral reactions” to the trauma he has faced the past few months, Yasmeen Elagha said, and they fear what the Israeli soldiers will do to him if he doesn’t cooperate.

“When he’s not on his medication, he’s difficult to manage,” she said. “So my worry is that because he won’t be compliant with what the Israeli soldiers are asking, they’ll kill him.

“He’s fully dependent on others for survival,” Yasmeen Elagha said. “He doesn’t have a caretaker, he’s in this extremely traumatic situation.”

