The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024

‘There’s a lot of poor people we can help:’ Bremen Township gifted $65,000 in healthy snacks for food drive

The donation of the snacks, from fruit and yogurt pouch company GoGoSqueeZ, came just in time as staff at the township prepared for their monthly food giveaway Friday.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE ‘There’s a lot of poor people we can help:’ Bremen Township gifted $65,000 in healthy snacks for food drive
Truck drivers, Benjamin Herrera, and Eustolio Castanon helps move pallets of GoGo SqueeZ as they are unloaded at the Bremen Township offices at 16361 Kedzie Pkwy in Markham, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Truck drivers, Benjamin Herrera, and Eustolio Castanon helps move pallets of GoGo SqueeZ as they are unloaded at the Bremen Township offices at 16361 Kedzie Pkwy in Markham, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The engine of a Bobcat forklift roared as it dropped the final pallet of fruit-blend snacks into the garage Thursday morning at the Bremen Township building in south suburban Markham.

The morning delivery of the goodies, valuing roughly $65,000, came just in time as staff at the township offices, 16361 Kedzie Pkwy., prepared for their monthly drive-through food giveaway Friday, which helps feed hundreds of south suburban area residents.

The donations are the result of a collaboration between the township, fruit and yogurt pouch company GoGoSqueeZ and nonprofit organization Move For Hunger.

“You’d be so surprised,” Rondal Jones, an administrator with Bremen Township, told the Sun-Times. “This area is what I’d consider a food desert. We have 200 to 300 cars wrapped around the building looking for food like this, so it’s definitely essential.”

Rondal Jones helps unload pallets of GoGo SqueeZ at the Bremen Township Offices at 16361 Kedzie Pkwy. in Markham, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Rondal Jones helps unload pallets of GoGo SqueeZ at the Bremen Township Offices at 16361 Kedzie Pkwy. in Markham, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

About 25 volunteers also help distribute carrots, bananas, oranges, watermelons and a variety of other foods at the popular event, in its 14th year, on the second Friday of each month at the Kedzie Parkway address. Some arrive hours before its 10 a.m. start.

“The residents that come here, come here faithfully every month,” Shari Dore, director of general assistance at the township, told the Sun-Times. “The need for food in the south suburbs is quite large at the moment.”

“We understand that setting children up for healthy futures starts with ensuring they have proper food to eat, and that fuels [GoGoSqueeZ] to continue giving back through initiatives like this one,” Jorie DiCocco, field marketing specialist with the company, told the Sun-Times.

Additionally, GoGoSqueeZ and Move For Hunger delivered several additional pallets of the snacks to Catholic Charities in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood later Thursday. In total, nearly 30,000 pounds of food were donated between the two locations Thursday. Annually, GoGoSqeeZ donates over 400 tons of products, Dicocco said.

For Eustolio Castańon, who has spent two years as a trucker driver for Move For Hunger, Thursday’s heavy lifting is an act of pure devotion.

“There’s a lot of poor people that we can help.”

Pallets of GoGo SqueeZ unloaded at the Bremen Township Offices at 16361 Kedzie Pkwy in Markham, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. GoGo SqueeZ and Move For Hunger partnered to distribute 29,800 lbs of food to Catholic Charities and Bremen Township.

Pallets of GoGo SqueeZ unloaded at the Bremen Township Offices at 16361 Kedzie Pkwy in Markham, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. GoGo SqueeZ and Move For Hunger partnered to distribute 29,800 lbs of food to Catholic Charities and Bremen Township.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Lurie Children’s Hospital blames ‘known criminal actor,’ but sheds little light on nine-day communication breakdown
Top prosecutor says ShotSpotter has little impact on gun violence cases as mayor faces pressure to renew contract
Top lawmaker says Sox must say how they hope to finance South Loop ballpark
Drugmakers’ ‘patent thickets’ are target of new FTC effort to bring down drug prices
Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Illinois 4th Congressional District
Marcus Lewis, Illinois 1st Congressional District
The Latest
Image of Charles M. Hughes, Illinois 6th Congressional District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.
Candidate Questionnaires
Charles M. Hughes, Illinois 6th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
Portrait of Mike Quigley, Illinois 5th Congressional District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.&nbsp;
Candidate Questionnaires
Mike Quigley, Illinois 5th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
A photo of Justin Fields during a game.
Bears
Bears’ top players accept possibility of Justin Fields’ exit: ‘The NFL is unfair — that’s just what it is’
Wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet continued to advocate for the Bears to keep Fields, but understood they need to be prepared for change.
By Jason Lieser
 
A rendering of the interior of a proposed new stadium for the White Sox at The 78 in the South Loop.
Fran Spielman Show
Top lawmaker says Sox must say how they hope to finance South Loop ballpark
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, briefed on the Related Midwest plan, told the Sun-Times “pretty pictures” building public interest are not enough. “If they’re trying to do something in this legislative session, they need to start educating and informing people relatively soon.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Image of Raymond A. Lopez, Illinois’s 4th District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.
Candidate Questionnaires
Raymond A. Lopez, Illinois 4th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 